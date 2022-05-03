Stars walk the Met Gala red carpet

(New York) It’s the most selective stair climb on the planet: the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala in New York on Monday night paraded hundreds of international stars, in extravagant outfits, for an annual philanthropic evening after two editions disrupted by the pandemic.

The “Met Gala 2022”, in the heart of Manhattan, resulted in a flood of images of stars responding to this year’s dress code, “Gilded Glamour”, which refers to the “Gilded Age”, the golden age late 19th century Americanand century. They followed one another in strapless dresses, tuxedos, ultra chic, hyper glamorous, sparkling, implausible or even carrying political messages, on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met).

The list of 400 stars of fashion, music, cinema, social networks, politics or business – mainly American – was kept secret until the last moment: we saw Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Ariana DeBose, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Stromae who said he found it “weird” to be there but that he felt “honored”, he the “little Belgian” .

The richest man in the world, the whimsical Elon Musk, raised his arms in front of the crowd. In the process of buying Twitter, he promised on the red carpet to make it the “most inclusive social network possible”. Hillary Clinton hailed the “spirit of America” ​​radiating at the gala. Followed by actresses Glenn Close, Sigourney Weaver and Jessica Chastain.

$35,000 entry

First arrivals, the youtubeuse Emma Chamberlain appeared in a sublime Louis Vuitton dress and the high priestess of the event, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, in a Chanel ensemble.



Photo ANDREW KELLY, REUTERS Emma Chamberlain

Even invited, the ticket cost 35,000 dollars for a place at the gala dinner, 200,000 to 300,000 dollars the table paid by a patron, according to unofficial figures for 2021. That is an estimated total of more than 16 million dollars.

For the 2021 edition, moved from May to September due to the pandemic – after a total cancellation in 2020 – the show was provided by Billie Eilish, transformed into Marilyn Monroe with platinum blonde hair. Wiser this year, she wore a cream and green set of Gucci.



Photo Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press Anna Wintour

“End of Guns”

The gala is also the occasion for a political message: New York Mayor Eric Adams arrived with a jacket that carried his campaign slogan on his back demanding “an end to gun violence” in a bruised city by crime.



Photo ANDREW KELLY, REUTERS Eric Adams, Mayor of New York

In the pure American philanthropic tradition, the evening, which takes place on the first Monday of May, is intended to finance the fashion department of the Met (The Costume Institute) and coincides with its major annual exhibition. It was presented Monday morning to the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who saw it as “a celebration of the designers and fashion who have shaped America’s true identity”.

Make way this year for an American “Anthology of Fashion”, a retrospective of the 19and and XXand centuries of a hundred garments revisited by directors and designers such as Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese or Tom Ford.

The gala was held as journalists and editors from vogue and other titles from the Condé Nast group (GQ, Vanity Fair, Glamour etc.) started a movement to create a union, which they recalled on social networks with a cover pastiche of vogue : “Met Gala 2022 the longest night of the workers”.

Kardashian in Marilyn

On the red carpet, there have been fewer eccentricities than in years past: in 2019, singer and actor Billy Porter appeared as a god of the sun, spreading golden wings and carried by men with muscular torsos. And no one has matched Lady Gaga and her striptease on the steps.



Photo Charles Sykes, Charles Sykes Archive/Invision/Associated Press Billy Porter

However, Kim Kardashian, who appeared dressed all in black (including her face) last September, closed this mega show with a bang: hair tied back and platinum blonde, molded in a sparkling beige dress, a copy of the one worn by Marilyn Monroe during her famous song Happy Birthday Mr Presidentapproaching 60and world icon death anniversary.

Created in 1948, the Met Gala was for a long time reserved for the very high society of New York, but Anna Wintour, who took it over in 1995, transformed it into a “people” event adapted to the era of social networks. This year, the title of honorary co-president was also offered to the boss of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, alongside Anna Wintour and stylist Tom Ford.