Despite being one of the most famous holidays in the world, there are many celebrities who do not celebrate during the holiday season for a variety of reasons. Let’s find out which stars do not celebrate Christmas and why they said no to one of the most anticipated holidays of the year.

Stars who don’t celebrate Christmas: who they are

Natalie Portman doesn’t celebrate Christmas because of her religion: the actress was born in Jerusalem and belongs to the Jewish faith. The husband Benjamin Millepied, he converted to Judaism when he decided to marry her: the two have a son, Aleph (which in the Jewish religion means “one”) and a daughter, Amalia.

Serena Williams also does not celebrate Christmas for religious reasons: the athlete is in fact a fervent Jehovah’s Witness.

Famous American actress Elizabeth Banks converted to Judaism for the love of her husband Max Handelman, and they don’t celebrate Christmas either.

Even the actor Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as his sister Maggie, does not celebrate Christmas for religious reasons: the two were raised by their mother according to the dictates of the Jewish religion and therefore never celebrated this holiday.

Like them, Mila Kunis, Woody Allen and Adam Sandler also belong to the Jewish religion, who in fact are not likely to celebrate in any way during the Christmas holidays. The actress of The Big Bang Theory Mayim Bialik, she too belongs to the Jewish faith and in fact has publicly declared that she does not celebrate Christmas.

Celebrities who hate Christmas

In addition to the stars who do not celebrate Christmas for religious reasons, there are also those who prefer to do nothing during this holiday because they “hate” Christmas. Among these there is Colin Firth, who would admit to being bothered even by Christmas carols.

Ariana Grande, on the other hand, would have said that she could not stand the figure of Santa Claus and al Daily Star he would confess that he considered Christmas a bad holiday because many of his love stories would be shipwrecked during this period.

Miley Cyrus admitted instead that Christmas would make her feel sad because people, during this time of year, would do excessive things and start to be greedier than usual.

