Stars who have tragically lost the great love of their life

From Amanda Lear to Liam Neeson passing through Keanu Reeves there are many stars who have had to learn to live with one of the most painful: the loss of a loved one. Let’s find out which stars they are and what were the tragic events that marked their lives.

Matrix star Keanu Reeves tragically lost love in 2001. His girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Syme, lost his life in a tragic car accident on his way back from a party at Marilyn Manson’s house. The previous year she and Keanu had had to deal with the tragic death of their first child (which occurred a few days after a difficult premature birth). The story deeply shocked the actor, who has completely changed his lifestyle since then.

Also Liam Neeson lived a tragedy that marked his life forever: on March 18, 2009 the actor lost his wife Natasha Richardson, who died following a head injury caused by a skiing accident. “I don’t think you can ever get over the loss of a loved one. You learn to live with it, to deal with it, and this somehow makes you stronger, makes you appreciate life and your relationships much more, both with men and with women. But the pain is always there, next to you “, stated a Elle the actor.

Amanda Lear lost her husband Alain-Philippe Malagnac in a fire in their villa in Provence on the night of 16 December 2000. “I often wonder if I speak of him as great love because of his sudden death. If he hadn’t died, perhaps, we would have been divorced today. I have been asking my analyst for years when I would be able to move on. He always replied: ‘Never’. Mourning metabolizes over time. They must be lived. Anger turns into despair to become, after a long time, acceptance “, said a Who singer.

John Travolta’s terrible mourning

John Travolta lost his wife Kelly Preston on July 12, 2020. The actress has been battling cancer for a long time.“Fame prepared me for 2020. Being famous is a bit like living in a kind of bubble. So, this strange period we are living in does not particularly affect me. For the rest, each of us creates his own inheritance, made up of the people we have loved and by whom we have been reciprocated. Life is a journey and a movement that everyone can interpret in their own way. The people we meet give life to our heritage “, wrote in a social post John Travolta announcing the disappearance of his wife.