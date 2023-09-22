Stars who refuse to watch their own hit shows

When “The Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, it quickly became many viewers’ favorite zombie show. It gained popularity among hardcore fans, who watch every episode religiously, from the original 11-season series to its many spin-off series. However, if you go through all the viewers who tune in regularly, you won’t find Andrew Lincoln among them.

Lincoln played the show’s lead character, zombie-killer Rick Grimes, for nine seasons. He has a strong dedication to his character and takes the role of an actor very seriously, which is why he will not watch the show. “I don’t really enjoy looking at myself,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. When he watches himself, he said he catches quirks of his performance that he likes or doesn’t like, which he said negates the whole point of being an actor. “I want to leave myself alone as much as possible,” he said. “It breaks the spell, it breaks the spell to a certain extent.” In a 2017 interview with TV Insider previewing the show’s eighth season, Lincoln confirmed that he still had not watched a single episode of the hit AMC series.

Another actor in “The Walking Dead” universe who won’t be seeing himself on screen is Frank Dillon, the actor who plays Nick Clark in “Fear the Walking Dead.” In protest of Lincoln’s dogmatism, Dillon told Entertainment Weekly that perhaps he would benefit from going back to review and critique his own work, but that he had a habit of never getting into that practice. “I don’t really want to look at it,” he said, “but I think I’m coming to that age now as an actor where it’s time to really start looking and analyzing and going, ‘Okay. ‘It doesn’t happen, ‘Well, it happened,’ or, ‘Well, it worked.'”