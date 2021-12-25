Stars who were afraid to speak in public: who they are

There are many stars who have confessed to having suffered from glossophobia, that is the fear of speaking in public: let’s find out who it is.

Stage anxiety and fear of public speaking are two very common phobias in the world of stars and some of them have publicly revealed how they would overcome the glossophobia, that is the anxiety and terror of speaking in front of an audience of people. Let’s find out what it is!

The stars who were afraid to speak in public

Famous actress Julia Roberts made no secret of having problems with glossophobia and stuttering when she was a child, as did her brother. Eric. The actress would have started studying theater to solve this type of problem and to face her fear face to face. Apparently the result was nothing short of excellent, and in fact today she is considered one of the most famous actresses in the world.

Even the actor Samuel L. Jackson has had the terror of public speaking for years. His parents would have turned to a speech therapist who would have advised them to have their son follow the first theater courses just to try to defeat his disorder.

The actress Renée Zellweger she was terrified of speaking in front of large groups of people and for years she would try in every way to avoid it. She too would be able to overcome this kind of problem by facing her fear on stage and performing vocalizations and diction exercises.

Bruce Willis and Rowan Atkinson: their stories

Another actor who has suffered from stuttering since he was a child is Bruce Willis: the actor discovered he could improve his problem by enrolling in a theater class when he was in high school. Willis had been nicknamed at school Buck Buck from classmates because of his habit of stammering (which he would start doing after separation of his parents, an event extremely difficult for him to overcome).

Rowan Atkinson, famous for the role of Mr Bean, has always had a hard time expressing himself through his voice. Thanks to acting he managed to include this characteristic in his acting style, which made him famous all over the world.

