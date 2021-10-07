Stars without make-up: from Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner, celebs without make-up

They know it, we know it. What curiosity about the star without makeup, from Jennifer Lopez to Kylie Jenner without filters and in short, a bit of all make-up free celebs, both infinite and constantly fed is a thing known to both sides. The divas know this, who here and there dot their Instagram feed with eloquent captions and hashtags #nofilter #nomakeup and so on.

We know that we feed more or less truthfully on SEO and Google searches, that we have built up traffic for months on #wakeuplikethis selfies. Now, without bothering the eggs and the chickens, the interest that the stars without make-up arouse in some (each?) Of us is evident.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s makeup-free selfie

As if a face without make-up gives a piece of soul, a piece of privacy of characters so far from our daily life. On top of the research, good to know, there is always Jennifer Lopez without makeup. A star with whom, I feel I can say with certainty, none of those who are reading share the lifestyle.

What do we want to find out then? That away from the spotlight, without makeup and extensions, JLo is really there Jenny from the Block? What, on the other hand, even without make-up and with the forceps maintain a divine aesthetic superiority? In short: we want unmask them these stars or we are looking for confirmations?

A lot of questions, for an apparently irrelevant phenomenon even if, in fact, it is not. Because a gesture like that of still appears revolutionary Alicia Keys who, a few years ago, decided to give up on makeup, even on the red carpet. A decision that was then heavily criticized, as if such a blatant choice suddenly knocked down a door, an attached peephole.

Alicia Keys without makeup on the red carpet Anthony Harvey

Because a star without make-up is a star who lets us – like it or not – enter his life, who lowers his defenses, files the boundaries of his privacy. Which in the end is all part of a story, of a narrative that give up filters, but not make-up, make-up but not filters.

It is no coincidence that the new generations have created a social network – BeReal – in subtraction, where there is no time to build or to “protect”. Let me explain: you receive a notification – “Time to be real”- at any time of the day and you have it two minutes to take a selfie and post it. No filters, no time to fix the lights or make up. No privacy, if, as we said before, this also passes from an image of us more or less “in civilian clothes”.

It’s nice to believe that anyway you can be “real” even without foundation.

