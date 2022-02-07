start buying Bitcoin today

Cryptosmart is the first Italian platform on which it is possible to buy, sell and deposit coins and other digital assets. Unlike other exchanges, the transactions are carried out in fast waysince it is possible to obtain and deposit cryptocurrencies into your Wallet immediately after completing the purchases, independently and without intermediaries.

L’user interface it is intuitive and easy to use, to facilitate even less experienced users and at the same time the safety complies with the highest standards required for the protection of personal data and transactions, with system compliance with all applicable regulations.

The Customer Care is available 7 days a week, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, to answer all doubts relating to digital assets and to help users solve their problems. It is a real strength, completely in Italian and with immediate answers both via chat and email or on the phone according to specific individual needs.

Therefore, for those who want buy Bitcoin the Cryptosmart exchange certainly represents a valid solution among those on the market.

How to buy Bitcoin on Cryptosmart





Image for illustrative purposes for buying Bitcoin on Cryptosmart.

(Source: cryptosmart.it)

L’buying Bitcoinas well as that of other cryptocurrencies, can be done independently only after opening your own account on the platform, to which the relevant account will be associated to make deposits.

Before proceeding with the purchase it will also be necessary to top up the Wallet, both with Euro – through a simple bank transfer – and with other Crypto. In the latter case it will be necessary:

Create thetarget address associated with the Cryptosmart account; Make the transaction from the private Wallet to the Cryptosmart account (using the newly created target address); Wait for the minimum number of confirmations provided by the reference blockchain and the receipt of the confirmation email.

Once the funds are present on the Cryptosmart Wallet, simply access the platform in the “Buy and Sell” section (from the top left menu), place an order for the desired crypto – such as Bitcoins – and then monitor the order history and the relative status from the panel at the bottom left always in the “Buy and Sell” section.

In the platform it is also possible to view the trading chartswith the ability to customize the display parameters.

All detailed information and technical specifications are available on the official website in the “Assistance” menu.

Additional services: Cryptosmart Market and Cryptosmart Pay

Crypstomart it is not limited only to offering a digital service for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and for their deposits on the integrated Wallet, but also provides users with numerous Fintech solutions. The main ones are:

Cryptosmart Market, the first payment method to use Bitcoins in the real economy through Gift Card of different amounts (from € 5 to € 400) that can be spent at the great players participating in the initiative (such as Uniero, Ikea, Q8, Tamoil, Zalando, Nike, Trenitalia, OVS, Coin, Gamestop, Volagratis, Brico io, Carrefour, DOP, Panorama, H&M, Hotelgift and Alpitour). This solution represents one disintermediated mode And innovative to carry out peer-to-peer payments in complete autonomy and without technical skills.

Cryptosmart Pay, the service dedicated to companies to send and receive peer-to-peer payments in cryptocurrencies with the possibility of requesting instant conversion into Euro, effectively eliminating the risk of the implicit exchange rate to the volatility of the cryptocurrency itself. It is present in two ways CSpay Wallet (can be activated by any company) e CSpay E-commerce (can be activated by companies with an e-commerce system).

In conclusion, it must be remembered that theaccount opening at the exchange is freewith a commission per single transaction that varies from a minimum of 0% to a maximum of 0.2% for investments up to 100 thousand euros and any information is always available in the maximum transparencya value that distinguishes the Cryptosmart brand from other operators.