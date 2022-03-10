START health team: look for doctors, nurses, TCAEs

Health personnel from the Start team work in the field hospital installed in Dondo (Mozambique),

The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation launches this Thursday, together with the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare, a new call to complete the roster or list of health personnel required to mobilize the Spanish Technical Team for Help and Response in Emergencies (Start, Spanish Technical Aid Response Team) before a humanitarian emergency situation abroad. It will remain open until April 10, 2022.

Known as the red vestsfor the clothing of its staff, the Start is a Level 2 Medical Emergency Team (EMT2), that is, it integrates a field hospital with surgical capacity, as well as hospitalization for a total of 20 patients. The team is coordinated by the Humanitarian Action Office of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid), and its staff is made up of about 60 professionals (if the entire hospital is deployed in EMT2 format), among whom are specialists in logistics, humanitarian action, psychosocial support and health professionals.

It is precisely the latter, health personnel, to whom the current call is addressed, specifically for the following profiles, described in the Call Instructions:

– Director of the Healthcare Area

– General Surgeon

– Specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology

– Specialist in Anesthesiology and Resuscitation

– Specialist in Radiodiagnosis

– Specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health/Epidemiology

– Hospital pharmacist

– Pharmacy assistant technician

– Nursing assistant for hospitalization / emergencies

– Nursing assistant for operating room

The objective of this roster or database is to have an organized record of voluntary health personnel, from the different Autonomous Communities, assigned to the National Health System (or in the Public Administrations of the health field for the profile of “Specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health/Epidemiology”), who is willing to be deployed in case of humanitarian emergency in third countries, when the Aecid decides the activation of an operation.

Said personnel will have requested, previously and voluntarily, their incorporation into this database through a form, of which they will form part as long as they meet the specific requirements established.

The start-up of the database of professionals that now opens the call was agreed by the Human Resources Commission of the National Health Systemthere is a mobilization mechanism, called the Start Team emergency roster, the result of collaboration between the Aecid, the Ministry of Health, Consumption and Social Welfare.

Improving the quality of humanitarian action

The Spanish Emergency Assistance and Response Technical Team, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) on May 31, 2018 and verified by the European Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Commission in January 2019, arises from the need to improve the quality of response to disasters and public health emergenciesin accordance with the international standards required by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Commission.

It is also part of the catalog of resources available in the European Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Commission. In this way, countries affected by an emergency that accept the deployment of the Start team have the guarantee that Spanish intervention meets the most demanding quality requirements.

The project has allowed Spain to have, for the first time, a first level healthcare team of professionals belonging to the public health system, ready to be deployed in any corner of the world where a humanitarian emergency occurs, thus positioning the AECID at the head of European donor agencies in terms of humanitarian response.

In April 2019, the first deployment of this equipment took place in where (Mozambique) to respond to the emergency produced by Cyclone Idai. In 2021, fourteen START professionals, including health personnel and humanitarian aid experts, were deployed and integrated into the health teams of the city of Coat (Equatorial Guinea) to support the care of people injured by the explosion of a powder keg that devastated part of the city.