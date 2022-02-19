Start in a saga – LaOpinióndelJugón

The Jugn’s Opinion is a weekly section in which Vandal publishes the opinions expressed in the forum on a proposed topic. Every Friday afternoon, Spanish time, a new issue, news or text is presented so that readers can offer their points of view. We highlight the most representative texts of the week in this section, although all the comments are available in the thread for this purpose.

This week we ask our readers for the beginning of a long saga. Do they start with the oldest games? Do they jump directly to the most modern? Do they follow the release or story order, if there are differences?

● “Choosing the title with which you introduce yourself to a saga is a more important decision than it seems, since there are cases in which your first experience can condition you not to be able to enjoy something less complete or more archaic and there are also games that they take for granted that the player has had previous experience with the series, both in terms of gameplay and plot.

There are even games where part of their greatness is due to feedback from their predecessors. It is not the same to play Suikoden II without having gone through Suikoden before or to discover Pokmon Gold/Silver without first having gone through Pokmon Red/Blue… they are cases in which a previous base is needed to be able to enjoy the experience in all its glory “. – jimmytrius

● “I always play them in the order that they have been released.”. – Egil.

● “With sagas that exceed decades of existence and dozens of deliveries?, some of them already dead in the time of generations?, better what you have on hand and ready.

That’s how I got to know the Souls saga, which with one is perfectly enough for me to have enjoyed the proposal. And no, I don’t need a whole saga no matter how much I like one of its games (or several), so I have Mass Effect that the third doesn’t even interest me.

I’m not one of those who needs or demands “more of the same”, and I wouldn’t know how to recommend it either.” – Zumm Plass

● “It depends, when the previous games are of much lower quality or I don’t consider them worthwhile, I don’t recommend them. As when they are sagas with many titles and spinoffs like Final Fantasy, I play the ones that stick with me the most or attract me the most.” “. – Krozhet

● “I usually start with the one I feel like playing, if that game catches me, I’ll end up playing the saga, although most of my favorite sagas don’t usually matter in chronological order.” – Dumiiko

● “There are sagas so old that there have been huge technological leaps, and perhaps newer players won’t like to try things from the 8-bit era.

But it depends on the saga, I also think that in all sagas there are always games that are better or worse than others, always, and the more titles the saga has, the more pronounced this will be.

All and that, if you like the saga, then go ahead, most of them don’t get paid to play video games, so everyone is free to play whatever they want, really. And why not, start playing the first FF on the NES from the year 87 or the latest FF XVI title from 2022.

To be honest, I only played Final Fantasy Tactics from this saga for SNES, on an emulator, more than 10 years ago, and I liked it, but it seemed childish to me, I was already in my thirties. Let each one play what he wants “.- Boleros

● “I think it all depends on the amount of narrative that the saga has. You can play a Mario in the order you want. You can’t play a Kingdom Hearts.

It also depends on whether the saga is canon or not. In this case you can play any Final Fantasy in any order you want; but I would always recommend starting with the original VII as a starting point. And from that delivery go backwards or forwards in the historical newspaper library of the saga”. – New

● “I usually ask for recommendations from people who have already played the saga, since it depends a lot on the case. There are sagas in which if you start playing from the beginning you can find games that have not aged too well, and that makes you But maybe if you start with the most modern installment you can find a more comfortable gameplay, and that will make you launch towards the original installments.

For example, if someone wanted to start in Final Fantasy, I would not recommend the original Final Fantasy to start with (unless the person was a big fan of retro). It’s best to start with installments like FFVII, FFX, or even FFXV, then jump to the originals like most of us did.

In other cases, such as Yakuza, I will always recommend playing the complete saga, pulling the remakes, since the story must be enjoyed in its entirety.” – Guthwulf

● “I always try to start with the first installments, more than anything because I find it interesting to see how the chronological evolution of the saga is.

Besides, in franchises that have lasted a long time, I find it charming to see how the fashions and influences of the moment have left their mark, and it seems to me an important exercise if you like the history of the video game in general beyond spending a fun time.” – Peter Lorre

● “It depends on the saga and how complex and dependent a delivery is, speaking of the previous one(s). But the bad way, when we talk about great games that everyone should give a chance to, it is better to start with the half that didn’t start at all.

If you start with the one that catches your attention the most and you enjoy it, maybe later you will be encouraged to play the previous ones, while if you start with the first one without wanting to feel obliged to do so…

My first Metal Gear Solid was 2, my first Mass Effect was 2, dem with The Witcher, Xenoblade, Silent Hill, Dark Souls, and surely a loooong etc if I think about it. And I have not enjoyed any of these sagas less for that.” – SLTRunner

● “Sometimes you may not want to start with the first one, but before or after I usually try to know the origins. More than anything because you better assimilate the series itself, especially if it is old, where it often drags tradition and customs in its way of function.

I remember that Metroid Prime or Dragon Quest VIII were my first of their respective series and it seemed very rare to me that they didn’t say me, not even a voice to shout or something. I was used to more narrative games and it was like something was missing.

Or how in DQ I could pick up vases and open cabinets but nothing else, they didn’t give me a description when investigating a table or other things like in Resident Evil or even other rpgs.

In the end it was just that, tradition and custom, things that are done and understood because they have always been like that, but if you don’t have a previous one you can get a bit hung up”. twister

