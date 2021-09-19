Start investing in Bitcoin with 100 euros

If you are wondering how much money is needed to start investing in Bitcoin, I have good news for you, you can do it as little as 100 euros. Here’s what you need to know and where to invest

Considering the high Bitcoin prices of around $ 48,000 at the time of writing, most new investors may think that adding Bitcoin to their wallet is impossible with only $ 100 available.

The first thing you need to know is that most of the cryptocurrency exchange platforms and Broker allow you to create an account with only 100 euros (eToro has lowered this threshold to 50 euros). So, you don’t need to be a millionaire to start invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, with only 100 euros you can start building your investment portfolio.

While cryptocurrency investments are marked by several misconceptions, an experienced trader can tell you that the cryptocurrency market is very profitable. However, as with other investments, cryptocurrency trading is highly risky and prices are more volatile than other instruments such as stocks.

If you want to add Bitcoin to your investment portfolio and you only have 100 euros, this guide will provide you with all the necessary details.

Start trading Bitcoin with 100 euros

It’s possible start trading Bitcoin with 100 euros, all you need to do is look for a regulated broker which allows you to create an account with this amount.

If you don’t want to trade BTC, there are other main ways to make money from the cryptocurrency industry with just $ 100. You can engage in blockchain development, initial coin offerings (ICOs), crypto games, Bitcoin mining, advertising, and more. However, cryptocurrency trading is the most popular and easiest method of investing in Bitcoin.

There are several factors you need to consider before investing in cryptocurrency trading. Bitcoin trading can happen in three ways; long-term investing, CFD trading (contracts for difference) or day trading.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, which makes them ideal for trading. However, to get started with day trading, you need to be active in the market and research the best strategies.

If you are a novice trader, long-term investments may be more suitable. With long-term investing, you just need to buy Bitcoin, place coins in a crypto wallet, wait for prices to rise before selling. On the other hand, CFDs are great if you want exposure to cryptocurrencies because they allow you to invest without owning cryptocurrencies.

With the investment choices available in the cryptocurrency market, it is very possible to start investing with only 100 euros.

Should I invest in Bitcoin with 100 euros?

As far as we have explained on how it is possible invest in Bitcoin only 100 euros, you have to consider several factors before making this move with such a low amount.

First, you need to ignore the misconceptions that cryptocurrency trading can make you rich overnight. You need to evaluate the financial risks that come with investing in cryptocurrencies before diving into this space. One of the golden rules in investing is do not spend more than 1% of your account balance on a single trade. Hence, you should be trading money that you can afford to lose.

Cryptocurrency trading can also be highly volatile and free of the right trading strategies, you can find yourself broke and return to the starting point. Opening an account with only 100 euros will help you avoid making huge losses, however, you have to consider trading fees charged by the exchange platforms, which could deplete your savings.

More importantly, you need to know that investing with 100 euros means that your losses will be small; it also means that your profits will also be small. With small profits, you may be tempted to overtrade or add more funds to your account out of greed and dissatisfaction. So, before opening your account with 100 euros, be prepared for the volatility, risk, profits and losses that come with investing in cryptocurrency.

How to invest in Bitcoin with 100 euros

If you have decided that it is worth investing in Bitcoin with 100 euros, you must also evaluate your preparation to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. Before buying Bitcoin, you need to do market research to help you become a better trader. Some online platforms offer useful educational guides for beginners. Also here in the portal of Doveinvestire grim free PDF guides and manuals; you can download them right away from this LINK

You must also master the art of patience by constantly learning new strategies before making large investments. As the saying goes, ‘practice makes perfect’. If you do this long enough, you will identify the right entry and exit positions.

Experienced traders used charts, price forecasts, technical indicators and evaluated historical performance before making trades. Following various developments on the Bitcoin ecosystem could also help you predict market performance.

Last but not least, it is easy to become obsessed with cryptocurrency trading. Although cryptocurrency trading is different from gambling, you can find yourself immersed in it; therefore, it is necessary to find a balance when it is necessary to place or stop a trade. If you are day trading, be sure to take breaks every now and then.

Is Bitcoin a good investment?

Now that you know that you can invest in Bitcoin with 100 euros, you have to ask yourself if BTC is a good investment. Cryptocurrencies are a fairly new concept, but they have taken the world by storm over the past decade. When Bitcoin was created in 2009, it was clouded by many misconceptions and a lack of trust. However, it was adopted by global financial companies and reshaped the financial sector.

Bitcoin’s market cap is nearly hitting $ 41 trillion. Additionally, it has been approved as an asset class by major financial firms such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. These factors give Bitcoin an edge over other cryptocurrencies in the market.

More importantly, Bitcoin is the primary and longest-running cryptocurrency. It has been around for a while, which makes it a safer option for those who want to venture into cryptocurrency trading. Government regulations are also changing to accommodate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments shedding light on their positive future. Considering these factors, investing in Bitcoin is a wise strategy, but you need to be prepared for volatility.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

