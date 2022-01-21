start lowered due to the wind, distorted Streif – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

10.25 Hello friends of OA Sport. Due to the strong wind, the start of the descent was lowered to the Mausefalle. Clearly in this way the Streif is distorted.

The wait is over. Welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the first downhill in Kitzbuehel! Fans had long circled this date on the calendar and the time has finally come: at 11.30 one of the most spectacular races of the whole winter will start, without forgetting that on Sunday the jet-men will return to challenge each other between the wide doors of the Streif.

The Azzurri have made havoc in the two timed tests. The veteran Christof Innerhofer stood out in particular (fourth Wednesday and first yesterday) who does not hide his candidacy for the Olympic bib. With a view to Beijing 2022, Mattia Casse and Matteo Marsaglia must also pursue a great result, while Guglielmo Bosca and Pietro Zazzi will hunt for precious points.

Dominik Paris hasn’t forced the pace these days but he will want to defend with tooth and nail the red bib as leader of the discipline. The main threats come from the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and the Austrians Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr, Without to forget the Swiss Beat Feuz which boasts an open strip of four consecutive crystal globes in the specialty.

The starting time of today’s race is set at 11.30. It is forbidden to miss one of the most beautiful events of the year for winter disciplines, we at OA Sport will tell you in detail all the stages of the competition through the dedicated LIVE LIVE. Stay in our company!

