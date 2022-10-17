Start of the trial on the transfer of Neymar from Santos to Barcelona

Three companies are also in the crosshairs: FC Barcelona, ​​Santos FC and the Neymar company, N & N. All of them allegedly operated illegally behind DIS’s back in the context of the transfer of the Brazilian player from Santos to Barça nine years. Announced in Catalonia in May 2013 for an official amount of €51.7 million, the transfer of the current PSG player has raised questions, to the point of alerting the Spanish tax authorities, who consider that the transfer has, in reality, around €107 million, including bonuses. Targeted by a complaint, the president of Barça at the time Sandro Rosell had resigned, giving way to his deputy Josep Maria Bartomeu. If, since then, the situation has been settled amicably, thanks to the payment of €5 million, between FC Barcelona and the Catalan financial authorities, DIS considers that it has been wronged.