Start of the trial on the transfer of Neymar from Santos to Barcelona
Accused of fraud by DIS, the company which held 40% of his rights in 2013, Neymar Jr, as well as his father Neymar Da Silva Santos and his mother Nadine Gonçalves, are expected in the dock this Monday morning at the Barcelona court. Alongside them must be two former presidents of FC Barcelona, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and an ex-leader of Santos, Odilio Rodrigues Filho.
Three companies are also in the crosshairs: FC Barcelona, Santos FC and the Neymar company, N & N. All of them allegedly operated illegally behind DIS’s back in the context of the transfer of the Brazilian player from Santos to Barça nine years. Announced in Catalonia in May 2013 for an official amount of €51.7 million, the transfer of the current PSG player has raised questions, to the point of alerting the Spanish tax authorities, who consider that the transfer has, in reality, around €107 million, including bonuses. Targeted by a complaint, the president of Barça at the time Sandro Rosell had resigned, giving way to his deputy Josep Maria Bartomeu. If, since then, the situation has been settled amicably, thanks to the payment of €5 million, between FC Barcelona and the Catalan financial authorities, DIS considers that it has been wronged.
His clan denies the accusations
In a statement sent to the press, the Neymar clan defends itself and believes, with supporting testimony from lawyers, that the accusations do not stand up from a legal point of view: “Under Spanish law, the qualification of corruption between individuals has only existed since 2014, a year after the events. » The verdict is scheduled for October 31. The public prosecutor is demanding two years in prison and a €10 million fine against Neymar Jr.
The arrival of the Brazilian for the opening of this trial is presented as mandatory and he was therefore summoned to court this Monday morning, despite the PSG-OM meeting on Sunday evening. His testimony should take place on Friday, the day of Ajaccio – PSG, for which he is suspended, or the following Friday (October 28).