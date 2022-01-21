Start the creation of the Disney live action

Good news for lovers of the 1970 Disney classic that will come back to life today thanks to a new live action.

It’s official. As confirmed by Variety, the colossus Disney would kick off the creating a live action on his classic released exactly 52 years ago, one of the latest projects supervised by Walt Disney before his death.

The Aristocats, which arrived at the time from the hands of Wolfgang Reitherman, had particularly struck the public for the unusual story it proposed; the envy of a butler towards a family of cats to which the rich owner had left her estate as a will. Dubbed in the original version by Phil Harris, Eva Gabor and Sterling Holloway, the film immediately became part of the Disney classics, winning a huge audience and generating a worldwide box office of 191 million dollars. In the Italian version, however, the dubbing was entrusted to the voices of Renzo Montagnani (Romeo), Melina Martello and Gianna Spagnulo (both for Duchess) and Oreste Lionello (Groviera).

However, on this choice which, in any case, will prove to be successful (already counting that at the time the animated film had received enormous consent from the public) we can provide very little information, given the rudimentary state of the project. At the moment, the names of director Keith Bunin and Will Gluck remain confirmed in terms of the script, the latter also present in terms of production thanks to his film company, Olive Bridge Entertainment.

It is also important to add that Will Gluck actually derives from a recent animation experience, just remember the two chapters of Peter Rabbit made in 2018 and 2021. In 2010 he instead worked with Emma Stone on the set of Easy Girl, the satirical comedy that launched the young actress while the following year she worked with Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake on the romantic comedy Friends of the Bed.

What do you expect from this live action?

A little girl from Turin with a great love for the magnificent world of cinema and art. I graduated from the DAMS with the aim of becoming a writer of film subjects.

