start the cyber offers on over a thousand titles – Nerd4.life

Nintendo announced theStart from the Cyber ​​offers for Nintendo Switch, with more than a thousand titles that can be purchased at a discount from the console eShop. The sales period will start on Thursday 18 November at 3.00 pm Italian time and will end on Tuesday 30 November at 11.59 pm.

Players will be able to join the battle to defend Hyrule a century before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, for the first time on sale. Those interested in improving their virtual skater skills will be able to show off their style with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. In New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, anyone can run, jump and run over 160 2D side-scrolling levels. in traditional Super Mario style. And for football fans, FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition cannot miss with original kits, clubs and squads from some of the main leagues in the world, as well as a selection of the most famous stadiums, including some completely new to FIFA 22.



Those who want to master complex tactical combat can join 3 other players in the award-winning RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. Those who prefer to command a skilled troop of various types of Pikmin and hunt for precious resources can choose Pikmin 3 Deluxe. While in Tetris Effect: Connected you can challenge yourself in an incredibly hypnotic, unique and visually stunning reinterpretation of one of the most popular puzzle games in history.

Table with some of the Cyber ​​offers

For the complete list of offers, which will be available when they are activated, you just have to go to the Nintendo eShop.