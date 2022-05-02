Games

Start the week with 5 free games and the best offers

James
We start the week by reviewing the content that we have available for free thanks to the Epic Games Store. As usual, we have free games, some interesting limited time offers and the best selection of free to play games. The offers of the Epic Games Store are not as massive as those of Steam, but we can find some interesting titles at a discount and in just a couple of clicks.

Right now we can download two totally free games from the Epic Games Store that will be available until next Thursday, May 5. From that moment we will have a new free game available that will start right after the current promotion ends. We remind you that you still have the week’s offers in the Xbox store, we can get interesting discounts on games and digital content for your Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you can check the complete list through the following link.

Free games on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store Deals

Free to play games on the Epic Games Store

  1. Trackmania – Download
  2. Might & Magic: Chess Royale – Download
  3. Auto Chess – Download
  4. Smite Season 8 – Download
  5. Paladins – Download
  6. Magic: The Gathering – Download
  7. Battle Breakers – Download
  8. The Cyle – Download
  9. Dauntless – Download
  10. Unreal Tournament – ​​Download
  11. Core – Download
  12. Fortnite – Download
  13. Rocket League – Download
  14. HYPER SCAPE – Download
  15. CRSED: FOAD – Download
  16. Rogue Company – Download
  17. Star Trek Online – Download
  18. Path of Exile – Download
  19. Spellbreak – Download
  20. Neverwinter – Download

