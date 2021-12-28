start the year-end offers with discounts on hundreds of games – Nerd4.life

From today the Xbox Store End of Year Offers, with hundreds of Discounted Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One games, among which we also find Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Battlefield 2042.

At this address you will find the page dedicated to year-end discounts with all the promotions available. The offers are really many and for all tastes, below you will find a selection:

Battlefield 2042 for Xbox One – € 46.89 (-33%)

Battlefield 2042 for Xbox Series X | S – € 59.99 (-25%)

NBA 2K22 for Xbox One – 31.49 euros (- 55%)

NBA 2K22 for Xbox Series X | S – € 33.74 (-55%)

Far Cry 6 – € 41.99 (-40%)

FIFA 22 for Xbox One – € 34.99 (-50%)

FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X | S – € 47.99 (-40%)

Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross Gen Bundle – 55.99 euro (-30%)

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – € 47.99 (-20%)

Resident Evil Village – 34.99 euros (-50%)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – € 45.49 (-35%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 34.99 euros (-50%)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – € 17.49 (-75%)

Cyberpunk 2077 – 34.99 euros (-50%)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Goty Edition – 34.99 euro (-50%)

It Takes Two – 19.99 euros (-50%)

Microsoft’s new store offerings will be valid until 3 January 2022. In addition, some of the promotions currently running are reserved for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

What do you think of the Xbox Store end-of-year offers? Is there any Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S game you are particularly interested in? Let us know in the comments.