Tech

Start11 now allows you to have the Windows 11 Start Menu on Windows 10, and much more

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Stardock released Start11 1.0, a program that allows users to customize the Windows Start menu and taskbar. StartX continues to introduce new elements to customize the Windows experience, with the app that allows you to restore parts of the user interface of previous versions of the operating system to the new ones, also offering the possibility to customize some features. With the latest version the possibility of use the Windows 11 Start Menu style even on Windows 10.

“Since Microsoft first announced Windows 11, we’ve been working to optimize Start11 for the new operating system,” said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. “We make it easy for users to customize almost every detail of their PC experience, including the ability to choose from new Start menu layouts, reposition the taskbar, and do many other things.”

Start11 now allows you to get the Windows 11 Start Menu on Windows 10

Start11 a simple app that caters to both Windows 11 and Windows 10 users: for example, it supports moving the Start button to the center or left, resizing the taskbar, the ability to easily sort lists and keys for quick actions, it offers options for grid spacing and new experiences for performing searches. With the app you can also restore the classic behavior of the taskbar context menu, and do much more. Start11 also fully integrates with Stardock’s Fences app.

Among the functions most acclaimed by users there is obviously the possibility of change the style of the Start Menu on the latest two releases of Windows. As we have already written in the past, Start11 allows you to set a Start Menu in the style of Windows 7 and use the Windows 10 Start Menu on Windows 11 and vice versa. The Menus are in any case customizable by the user with functions not foreseen in the operating systems: in addition to providing the old classic interfaces that many users still love, it gives the possibility to customize the experience based on the specific needs of any user.

Start11 is available at $ 5.99 on the official website, while those who already have Start8 and Start10 can install it at a discounted price by updating their license.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

eFootball 2022, the update has a date: will it save the new PES?

2 days ago

Do Halo Infinite and its campaign disappoint Digital Foundry? The improvements do not impress • Eurogamer.it

1 day ago

PS5 available in the coming days, Sony is supplying European distributors – Nerd4.life

3 days ago

The Addams 2 family presented by Canon PowerShot PX, the smart family camera

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button