Start11 now allows you to have the Windows 11 Start Menu on Windows 10, and much more

Stardock released Start11 1.0, a program that allows users to customize the Windows Start menu and taskbar. StartX continues to introduce new elements to customize the Windows experience, with the app that allows you to restore parts of the user interface of previous versions of the operating system to the new ones, also offering the possibility to customize some features. With the latest version the possibility of use the Windows 11 Start Menu style even on Windows 10.

“Since Microsoft first announced Windows 11, we’ve been working to optimize Start11 for the new operating system,” said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. “We make it easy for users to customize almost every detail of their PC experience, including the ability to choose from new Start menu layouts, reposition the taskbar, and do many other things.”

Start11 now allows you to get the Windows 11 Start Menu on Windows 10

Start11 a simple app that caters to both Windows 11 and Windows 10 users: for example, it supports moving the Start button to the center or left, resizing the taskbar, the ability to easily sort lists and keys for quick actions, it offers options for grid spacing and new experiences for performing searches. With the app you can also restore the classic behavior of the taskbar context menu, and do much more. Start11 also fully integrates with Stardock’s Fences app.

Among the functions most acclaimed by users there is obviously the possibility of change the style of the Start Menu on the latest two releases of Windows. As we have already written in the past, Start11 allows you to set a Start Menu in the style of Windows 7 and use the Windows 10 Start Menu on Windows 11 and vice versa. The Menus are in any case customizable by the user with functions not foreseen in the operating systems: in addition to providing the old classic interfaces that many users still love, it gives the possibility to customize the experience based on the specific needs of any user.

Start11 is available at $ 5.99 on the official website, while those who already have Start8 and Start10 can install it at a discounted price by updating their license.