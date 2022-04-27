STARTED movement of fans of Pedro Álvarez looking for help with his house – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

The news of pitcher Pedro Álvarez’s intention to bid farewell to Industriales and the 61st National Series has been by far the most talked about day, and not only among fans of the capital’s Leones.

The decision of the man from Sancti Spíritus to return to Sancti Spíritus due to the serious situation of the roof of the room where he lives with his parents, has mobilized thousands of baseball fans, especially industrialists, who started a movement to help the athlete solve his delicate situation.

Sports clubs and fan groups on social networks launched a call to contribute financially to Pedro, a campaign that has found wide support in the spaces where the proposal has been launched.

It may interest you: LAST MINUTE: Pedro Álvarez WAS WITHDRAWN from Industriales in Series 61

This afternoon the main pitcher of the blues in the campaign, at least by results, shared with several fans in the Latin American stadium in what seemed like a farewell to those who have supported him with love and respect throughout the campaign.

It has been a brilliant year for Álvarez to the point of being among the main pitchers in the championship with a record of 10-2, being the first in a Lions uniform with ten successes since Odrisamer Despaigne in 2013. The explosive pitcher is in his ninth seasonbut many consider it to have been their most important year for many reasons.

Industriales Team, Industriales los Azules de la Capital, Tribuna Azul, Por la Goma, and many other facebook, telegram and whatsapp sites have been more based on the Pedro Álvarez theme than on the Industriales party.

The sports authorities in Havana had no solutions to the player’s approach to the seriousness of his home in Sancti Spíritus, where his parents currently live, one of them in a state of recovery after suffering two heart attacks (his father). For a long time he has tried to fix the state of the property but it has been extremely difficult, being one of the reasons why he decided to try his fortune beyond his province.

The average salary of the industrial pitcher is around 3,500 pesos in national currency and with the current prices of construction materials together with labor, it is clear that it is insufficient to solve the situation of his room and other parts of the house that could deteriorate much further in the future.

Since everything that has to do with money is always complicated, what the clubs, groups of fans and people who individually want to contribute with him for the acquisition of materials and what he needs to manage his situation are doing. , is to send you what you deem convenient through transfer by your magnetic card.

This article right now does not have the objective of criticizing those who could have looked for a way to avoid the exit of the tournament of one of the players who have given him the most color and level. The focus is now on those who want to join this popular movement to completely alleviate what has been hitting Pedro Álvarez for a long time.

Hopefully the next news will be that everything could be resolved and more than for the good of Industriales, but of the 61 Series and of Cuban baseball in general, one of its main protagonists remains until the end of the championship. And not only in terms of statistics, because the pitcher has been the center of controversy on the one hand and very human gestures on the other that allowed him to win the affection of many people.