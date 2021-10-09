started shooting with Dwayne Johnson

It’s been a long time, but shooting on Dwayne’s DC comic “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam, has finally begun!

How did the cast react at the start of filming?

It’s pretty much a given that the actors involved are excited about the progress the film has made after so long since it was announced, and he knew the ball was rolling over the project as he began to seriously prepare for the film earlier in the year. last. However, Johnson isn’t the only cast member excited about the start of filming – even his co-star Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman, is pretty happy to get down to business.

Aldis Hodge

Black Adam marks Hawkman’s theatrical debut, and the actor playing the role, Aldis Hodge, has taken to social media to show how excited he is to start his on-screen portrayal of the hero. (Although it’s worth noting that he’s been preparing for a while.) In his Instagram post we see his trailer with Hawkman written on it, and it captures the moment for the first day of filming.

Loading... Advertisements

Dwayne Johnson

Clearly, Aldis Hodge’s caption is full of energy and full of energy – it’s time to play and he’s ready. His energy is matched by his co-star Dwayne Johnson, who comments on Hodge’s posts with a few simple but equally game-ready words. His words: “It’s time”. These simple words follow the lightning bolt and hawk emoji, which symbolizes the heroes he and Aldis Hodge are playing in Black Adam. It may seem like Dwayne Johnson doesn’t have much to say here, but in reality his short response to the post seems to hold up a lot.

Black Adam

The Rock has waited a long time to bring Black Adam to life on the big screen. The actor has been attached to the role since early 2007, but the film really started to catch on in 2017, around the time we were also learning about specific plans for Shazam.