starting bibs, Paris for redemption – OA Sport

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the second men’s downhill in Wengen (Switzerland) valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup 2021-2022. On the mythological Lauberhorn the “Jet Men” are hunting for great success, after yesterday’s debut, won by Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Today’s race will start at 12.30 and will represent the real descent of Wengen, that is the one in its full length. Yesterday, in fact, a smaller version was run. Not today. Today we don’t mess around. What can we expect from the second fast race on the Lauberhorn? We will see the encore of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde?

The Norwegian, of course, will start with the gallons of favorite, but he will have to beware of numerous rivals. First and foremost the number one hosts, Marco Odermatt, extraordinary according to yesterday. Surely the first very long stretch of sliding will not favor the leader of the general classification but, as he is demonstrating race after race, never bet with the native of Bouchs. We will also try to understand if Dominik Paris he will be able to redeem himself after yesterday’s ninth place, on a track where he has never won. Attention, of course, also to Matthias Mayer, Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayr, entered into the race by the FIS even though he had never taken part in one of the two scheduled downhill tests.

The second descent of Wengen will start at 12.30. OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE critta of the event, so as not to miss even a second of the Lauberhorn show.

