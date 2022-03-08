starting from -18.04% on smartphones, smart TVs, scooters and much more!

Xiaomi presents the “NO VAT WEEK“, A week of interesting discounts on the most popular products ever.

This year Xiaomi is the first company to offer the highly sought-after NO VAT discounts, to the delight of fans of the brand and not.

The Xiaomi “NO VAT WEEK”

From 7 to 16 March 2022, smartphones, smart TVs, smart bands, scooters and many other accessories of the Xiaomi brand will be available for purchase at discounted prices.

It starts from a reduction of 18.04%, or equal to the unbundling of VAT at 22% from the adhering products, up to even a 30% discount!

The articles involved are many, among which we point out the most requested:

Xiaomi 11T | 8GB + 256GB

€ 475.33
€ 579.90

Xiaomi 11T Pro | 8GB + 128GB

€ 532.70
€ 649.90

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE | 6GB + 128GB

€ 295.00
€ 359.90

POCO F3 5G | 8GB + 256GB

€ 399.90
€ 327.79

Redmi Note 11 | 4GB + 64GB

€ 199.90
€ 229.90

Xiaomi Pad 5 | 6GB + 128GB

€ 327.79
€ 399.90

Mi TV P1 50

CPU: Quad A55, up to 1.5GHz | 2 + 16GB | 4K UHD

€ 450.74
€ 549.90

Mi Smart Band 6

€ 36.88
€ 44.99

Remember that you only have one week to take advantage of these discounts.

