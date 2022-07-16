Starting in August, the Government will regulate rents

As of August of this year, the Government will begin to regulate the technological platforms that facilitate the offer of real estate for short-rent accommodation to tourists and individuals in the country, such as the model airbnb which monopolizes 95% of the negotiations of this type.

the minister of TourismDavid Collado, reported that by that date the first measures will be evaluated to regulate all types of negotiations involving the rental of houses, apartments, cabins and all types of space for recreation or seasonal vacation accommodation.

“The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) already has a draft on the mechanism that the Government will use to regulate and tax the operations of the rental model with digital mechanisms” and, in fact, “it has already made a public hearing,” Collado told Free Journal.

It has been approximately three months since the Minister of Tourism ruled on the interest of regulating this line of the real estate sector, not only to regulate the competitiveness of the market, but to promote it as sightseeing real estate.

In this sense, the National Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) does not consider short-rent accommodation platforms to be a competition for the hotel sector.

However, they highlight that they face unfair competition, due to non-compliance with health and safety regulations, among others, that are required of hotels.

1 million On the Play Store, Airbnb has over a million downloads as of the end of June this year.

The lack of regulation opens the way to “an advantageously cheaper offer for not having to meet these requirements that hotels do meet and, therefore, places a ceiling on the price per room that can be placed on the product,” said Andrés Marranzini, Vice President of Asonahores.

Tax advances

Marranzini highlighted the advances made by the DGII in the regulatory framework to organize this type of business that grows without regulation and pointed out that the important thing to contemplate is that, as far as possible, there are no distortions in supply and that they cause undesirable effects. desired in one model or another.

Asonahores carried out a survey in 2019 on the supply and demand models for real estate for short rentals online in Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Barcelona, ​​Spain, the Netherlands, England, France and the Dominican Republic by level of risk for clients. The Dominican Republic reached the highest levels of risk and vulnerability due to non-compliance with various laws, including violation of the law of sightseeing and mandatory tourist license for housing rental.

Based on the published data, Marranzini advocates that the regulatory entities evaluate the mechanisms of countries that have successfully regulated this line real estate to apply a regime “perhaps not as broad as hotels, but a step in that direction is a guarantee for the future of the brand and destination that we sell,” he said.

In addition, he indicated that the country needs to have a wide range of alternatives for tourists.

“The reality is that the audiences are different and for tourists a destination must have a range of offers, so both models must coexist without problem, regulated and without causing aggressive price distortions due to the lack of requirements,” he said.

He noted that in the Balearic and Canary Islands there are movements in this direction, that is, precedents in moving backwards after being pioneers in the proliferation of the platform model.

The reality is that more than 300 cities in the world regulate the platforms, with different models, but pay tribute for the sale of the service, assuming their responsibility as a retention agent.

The properties to offer them as rental properties must be registered and authorized for that and, of course, with registration controls in different formats of the guests who enter and leave the properties, the businessman pointed out.

airbnb and residential

Another risk represented by the rental of real estate for temporary stays through digital channels is that the owner has no way of evaluating the client who is going to rent the space, so he risks not complying with condominium regulations, in the event that the property is in a residential area or housing projects for housing.

In this context, Asonahores specifies the need to divide the model into cities and residential areas whose risk impact is even greater, due to security issues, costs and the change in dynamics in these residential areas.

“The residential areas where the sale of residences is imposed for these models are pushing the price of housing, removing families who can no longer support these increases, and decide not to live in those areas,” said Marranzini.

He added that, according to the experience of other countries, it is almost impossible for a traditional rhythm of life to be implemented while in the environment there is evidence of the entry and exit of unknown people who respond to different customs.

On the subject, he argued that there are countries that have limited this type of coexistence with certain norms and rules. “We see some that do not allow the mixture of residences and tourists, others that designate exclusive areas for residents, etc. In tourist areas it is already a little more complex, but they are also minimally regulated, ”he said.

The country’s experience with this type of rental, documented by Diario Libre, reflects the complexity of the issue with a case of conflict in a 17-apartment building in Alma Rosa I, in Santo Domingo Este, where a Dominican resident in the United States acquired a unit in 2020, during the pandemic. Soon, the neighbors began to get annoyed by the coming and going of unknown people every week, who also had noisy parties until late at night.

For the vice president of Asonahores, the fact that the country has clear and precise regulations is an advance for the development of the airbnb and the desire for investment for rental housing that many Dominicans have.

Survey for regulatory framework At present, the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) is working on several initiatives regarding the resolution that is going to be issued. In this sense, Asonahores considers it necessary to demand that users be registered in some format for reasons of national security and the space they currently occupy. In terms of health, they point out that hotel establishments must comply with certain minimum health and cleaning protocols, the use of specific products for certifications that help guarantee a first-class service, an aspect that should be considered for technological platforms. Regarding the tourist image of the country, they explain that the properties should comply with some aspects that guarantee the quality and safety of the property, since it is part of the experience and vision that the visitor will have of the tourist destination. Marranzini explained that the private sector has contributed to the Government being able to regulate rentals from Airbnb, through the provision of information at its disposal. He clarified that the models can coexist and that, together, they can enrich the national offer, but the product offered must be taken care of and that calls for a regulation that guarantees the health of the guest and the quality of the property to continue promoting the “country brand”, as a tourist destination.