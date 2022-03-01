Starting next week, the measures against COVID-19 will be relaxed in Puerto Rico

Governor Pedro Pierluisi anticipated on Monday that next week he will relax his guidelines, through executive orders, to handle the COVID-19 pandemic because infections and statistics show an improvement.

In particular, the chief executive said that he is inclined to relax the rules regarding the capacity in restaurants and the requirement for vaccines or negative tests for the virus.

“I do not envision major changes in terms of vaccination requirements, but in other areas such as capacity, vaccination evidence requirements or negative test at the entrance of commercial establishments -such as restaurants and bars- in those areas is where there may be a flexibility”, specified the chief executive to questions from the press.

Currently, the State requires all minors who attend face-to-face classes to be fully vaccinated. In restaurants, theaters and cinemas, the use of a mask and proof of vaccination are required. The capacity in those places is 75% indoors. This guideline is in effect until March 31.

The Department of Health reported on Monday, 204 new positive cases of COVID-19, between confirmed and probable. Some 95 people are hospitalized and the positivity rate for COVID-19 is 4.85%.

“It is obvious that there has been a great improvement. I am going to be very attentive to the statistics this week to see if the situation continues to improve. I will be listening to the claims from all sectors, receiving the recommendations of the Scientific Coalition, the Secretary of Health, his team of epidemiologists, among others, and my intention is to make a decision regarding possible changes to those executive orders at the beginning in the next week. I don’t want to act hastily,” said Pierluisi, but not before recalling that in the summer of 2021 the Delta variant was registered after relaxing the executive orders and, later, in December the omicron variant appeared.

“This virus has been very unpredictable from start to finish and has hit us hard. Several weeks ago we had nearly 1,000 people hospitalized for this virus in our hospitals. And I have to say that we have already spent several weeks in which we have seen that all the statistics have been improving, ”said the governor.

He stressed that vaccination against COVID-19 remains the best tool to combat the virus.

“Obviously, vaccination is positive for all of Puerto Rico,” he said.