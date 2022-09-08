Starting September 30, the minimum wage in Florida will increase

Last December, the United States announced that the minimum wage in Florida would increase from 2022. This will finally happen on September 30.

That day the salary in Florida will begin to rise to $11.00 USD per hour. Every year through 2026, there will be an increase of $1.00 USD per hour.

Currently, the minimum wage in that state is $10.00 USD per hour. Although the payment will grow soon, it will not be in the correct magnitude. Studies ensure that the adequate salary for citizens to live on is $17.24 USD.

What do the statistics say?

The University of Northern Iowa and the US Census Bureau have analyzed the impact of the wage increase in that country. It contributes to economic satisfaction, extends the working life of adults and increases job offers in the following years.

The North American government enacted a project so that people can reach the payment of $15.00 USD per hour in 2026. Other states also contemplated raising the minimum wage. Since the first of July, it began to become a reality in Nevada, Oregon and Connecticut.

Statistical data can already be compared between previous and current hourly payments in different areas of the United States according to the new project.

The old monthly payment in Washington was $13.69 USD and the recent one is $14.49 USD, that’s a difference of $0.80 USD.

In a state like New York, $12.50 USD was charged and the current one is $13.20 USD, with a margin of $0.70 USD.

In New Jersey the old fees were $12.00 USD and now they will be $13.00 USD for a contrast of $1.00 USD.

California paid $14.00 USD in the past and $15.00 USD in the present, which differs by $1.00 USD.



The biggest divergence is at the $1.50 USD for Virginia, because the previous fee was $9.50 USD and the current one is $11.00 USD.