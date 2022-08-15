Starting today, Cubans will be able to import up to two power plants and five cell phones

This Monday, August 15, the new customs regulations approved by the Cuban Government through Resolution 204 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, published at the end of July in the Official Gazette of the Republic, which include new rates and fees and involve the admission of a greater number of non-commercial products per passengerreported the Cuban News Agency.

With the entry into force of these measures, Cubans will be able to to import up to five cell phones, instead of the two allowed until then, two power plants and the same number of electric motorcycles, although in that case they could bring a third as cargo.

Up to three items related to telecommunications and network devices will also be accepted, including computer equipment accessories or peripherals (mouse, keyboards or others). This also applies to equipment such as desktop microcomputers, laptops, tablets or the like, and musical instruments.

The new regulation allows the increase in the quantities of some items to be imported by natural persons and increases from 1.5kg to 3kg the quantity of products exempt from payment for the lines to which the value per weight is applied.

It also decreases the value of each kg of weight imported from 20 dollars to 10 dollars, and lowers the taxes to be paid for the entry of articles into the country by 70%.

Another novelty is that the Customs will define the non-commercial nature of the importation of miscellaneous products by their value and weight and by the diversity of the items to be imported, and not by the physical quantities, and also increase the quantity allowed to import some items.

Customs warned that the non-commercial nature of imports has to do with “the nature and functions of an article” and that “the reiteration of imports made does not show the nature or commercial purpose of their importation.” The latter, a warning to the mules, who do shopping tourism and are a fundamental part of the dense submerged economy of the Island.

The resolution of the Customs includes a list of prices that represent a reduction of 70% of the tax charged to date for the same products.

In an article published in DIARIO DE CUBA, the economic analyst Rafaela Cruz considered that the measurements are “a slap in the face given to itself by a government thatabusing hunger and the needs it causes, he preferred to act as a “mule” rather than allow economic freedom.

Cruz added that this “customs deregulation is the acknowledgment of the incapacity of a Government that, despite having a monopoly on foreign trade; accessing credits far from individuals; obtaining discounts for purchase volume that individuals do not even dream of; being able to import parts and pieces to assemble and sell finished products; being able to provide after-sales service; contracting sea freight much cheaper than the air freight that the mules pay and selling openly in legal premises, even with all that is unable to keep increasingly expensive MLC stores stocked.”