Starting tomorrow, the price increase for car and motorcycle reviews starts, but there is a bonus

Doing the overhaul of your car, motorcycle or even your van will cost 10 euros more. The price increases will be effective starting tomorrow, Monday 1 November.

The overhaul of a car at the affiliated centers will cost 79.02 euros against the current 66.88 euros.

The amount in the Motorization also changes: today the overhaul costs 45 euros, from Monday the amount will go to 54.95 euros.

However, the Government has provided for a three-year bonus of € 9.95, which covers the actual increase for revisions in the Motorization. It can be requested only once and for one vehicle only.

The bonus will be awarded according to the chronological order of receipt of requests. For now, just € 4 million has been allocated.

The Government has also provided for the activation of an online platform, not yet usable. To access it will be necessary to authenticate with the SPID, with the electronic identity card or with the national services card.

Saturday, October 30, 2021

