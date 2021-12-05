starts on Monday 6 December 20th Century. The most beautiful invention

The festival promoted by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema, which brings 150 masterpieces of the history of cinema back to the big screen over the course of seven months of programming. Opening the cycle are The Long Goodbye and the legendary Nashville.

150 masterpieces, 30 protagonists of the history of cinema, 7 months of programming. This is the offer of 20th century. The most beautiful invention, a splendid initiative that Roman cinema fans should not miss for any reason in the world.

Promoted by CSC – National Film Archive with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema, XX Secolo. The most beautiful invention is one review of great classics that come back on the big screen in the original version subtitled in Italian, and which was organized by its curator Cesare Petrillo in order to have a great protagonist for each of its thirty weeks of programming at the Quattro Fontane cinema of the capital.

The first of these protagonists is the great one Robert Altman: in fact, on Monday 6 December they can be seen at the Quattro Fontale The long goodbye (at 5pm) and the masterpiece Nashville (at 20).

Tuesday 7, in addition to the reply of the Long goodbye, will be offered to the Roman public California Poker And MASH, while Wednesday 8 will be the turn of The cronies.

These are the protagonists of the programming of the following weeks of December and January, waiting to know those of the following months:

JACK NICHOLSON with Five easy pieces And The king of Marvin's gardens by Bob Rafelson, Shining by Stanley Kubrick, The last corvé by Hal Ashby e Chinatown by Roman Polanski

FRANÇOIS SCAM with The 400 shots, Jules and Jim, My drug is called Julie, Adele H. A love story, The man who loved women

BARBARA STANWYCK with The flame of sin by Billy Wilder, Baby Face by Alfred E. Green, Lady Eva by Preston Sturges, Terror runs on the wire by Anatole Litvak, Remember that night by Mitchell Leisen

ERNST LUBITSCH with Competent tip, The cheerful lieutenant, Ninotchka, Match four, Write me mail

CAROLE LOMBARD with Twentieth century by Howard Hawks, The incomparable Godfrey by Gregory La Cava, Nothing seriously by William A. Wellman, We want to live! by Ernst Lubitsch, Swing High, Swing Low by Mitchell Leisen

VALERIO ZURLINI with Violent summer, The girl with the suitcase, The female soldiers, Sitting to his right, The first quiet night, The desert of the Tartars

from 6 December 2021 to 29 June 2022

Cinema Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane, 23

00184 Rome

Tickets and season tickets

Single admission: 5 euros

10 entry booklet: 35 euros

20 entry booklet: 60 euros

For information: www.fondazionecsc.it