starts the match with many absences – OA Sport

9.53 The general classification of the World Cup sees Mikaela Shiffrin in command with 750 points, followed by Sofia Goggia at 635. Attention to Petra Vlhova, third with 435: she could get back in the race taking advantage of the absence of the American.

9.51 The Lienz track is instead bewitched for Sofia Goggia, never beyond 16th place. Today the goal is at least the top 10.

9.49 A top3 for Marta Bassino, second in 2019. We remind you that Lienz competes in alternate years, because it alternates with the town of Semmering.

9.48 Federica Brignone boasts two podiums in Lienz: she won in 2017 and finished second ten years ago.

9.47 The Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel is also absent because she is positive for Covid. The World Cup is distorted, there is little to go around it.

9.45 The first heat was traced by Daniele Simoncelli, Italy coach. The second will be the turn of the Slovenian Sergej Poljsak.

9.43 The bibs of the Italians in the race: 2 Federica Brignone, 5 Marta Bassino, 8 Sofia Goggia, 17 Elena Curtoni, 41 Karoline Pichler, 44 Roberta Melesi, 52 Vivian Insam.

9.41 Italy too has to deal with a defection linked to the pandemic. Ilaria Ghisalberti, although negative for the molecular swab, will not be in the race because she has had prolonged contact with a person who tested positive.

9.39 Lara Gut-Behrami is still absent: Covid is presenting a very high bill to the Swiss. The Austrian Katharina Liensberger and the New Zealander Alice Robinson are back in the race.

9.38 As you know, the Alpine Ski World Cup, especially the women’s one, continues to be decimated by Covid. Mikaela Shiffrin is absent today: the American, who has mild symptoms, hopes to be back in time for the Zagreb slalom.

9.37 Starting bibs of today’s giant:

1 196928 WORLEY Tessa 1989 FRA Rossignol

2 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

3 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

4 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

5 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

6 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

7 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL Voelkl

8 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

9 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

10 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

11 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT Atomic

12 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

13 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

14 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

15 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

16 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 516319 SUTER Corinne 1994 SUI Head

19 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

20 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

21 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

22 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

23 197124 FRASSE SOMBET Coralie 1991 FRA Head

24 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

25 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI Head

26 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica

27 565373 ROBNIK Tina 1991 SLO Voelkl

28 516268 WILD Simone 1993 SUI Fischer

29 56392 GRITSCH Franziska 1997 AUT Head

30 405138 JELINKOVA Adriana 1995 NED

31 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer

32 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head

33 56373 MOERZINGER Elisa 1997 AUT Rossignol

34 507011 LOEVBLOM Hilma 2000 SWE Head

35 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

36 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol

37 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR Rossignol

38 197651 DIREZ Clara 1995 FRA Dynastar

39 516283 ELLENBERGER Andrea 1993 ON Stoeckli

40 197616 ALPHAND Estelle 1995 SWE Head

41 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

42 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

43 485802 TKACHENKO Ekaterina 1995 RUS Atomic

44 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

45 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

46 107532 TOMMY Mikaela 1995 CAN Dynastar

47 516407 KASPER Vanessa 1996 SUI Head

48 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

49 516574 HAERRI Vivianne 1999 ON Stoeckli

50 56517 ASTNER Nina 2000 AUT

51 107387 CRAWFORD Candace 1994 CAN Head

52 299632 INSAM Vivien 1997 ITA Rossignol

53 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN Atomic

54 107697 FLECKENSTEIN Stefanie 1997 CAN Rossignol

55 108077 GRAY Cassidy 2001 CAN Fischer

56 516552 ZELGER Lorina 1999 SUI Rossignol

57 308293 MIZUTANI Miho 2003 JPN

58 507046 BOSTROEM MUSSENER Moa 2001 SWE Rossignol

59 155962 SOMMEROVA Elese 2001 CZE

60 65127 MOLLIN Axelle 2001 BEL Kaestle

9.35 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live broadcast of the Lienz women’s giant, valid for the Alpine Ski World Cup.

Welcome friends of OA Sport to the LIVE LIVE text of the female giant of Lienz. The Alpine Ski World Cup continues after the short Christmas break but has to do without an excellent name: Mikaela Shiffrin was stopped by Covid and will miss the double appointment on the Austrian snow.

Previous to the hand we could say that a place on the podium is freed up given that the North American champion has collected three successes and a third place in the last four events disputed on the Schlossberg. Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino are the spearheads of the blue group regarding today’s day while Sofia Goggia does not have a great feeling with the slope but can collect important points in view of the general classification.

Not even the strong Polish Maryna Gasienica-Daniel will be at the starting gate, also inhibited by the virus. For two protagonists forced to give up two other great interpreters of the specialty return to circus: the tampon gave the green light to the hostess Katharina Liensberger and the New Zealander Alice Robinson, we will see if they have recovered the best form in view of the race between the narrow gates.

Start of the first run set at 10.00, reversal of thirty starting at 13.00. Among the blue, in addition to the aforementioned Bassino, Brignone and Goggia will be at the start Elena Curtoni, Karoline Pichler, Roberta Melesi and Vivien Insam, while Ilaria Ghisalberti will not be at the start because, although she tested negative for a swab, she was in close contact with a positive person at Covid. Follow OA Sport LIVE LIVE to stay updated in real time on the giant of Lienz!

