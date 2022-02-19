startup stories come to series

Lovers of technology and its stories have a promising 2022 in terms of series. The context of companies and startups that, for better or worse, have marked the world we live in, seem to have become one of the favorite genres of the moment for Hollywood and streaming platforms.

After a history of titles on the big screen more or less successful (Silicon Valley PiratesSteve Jobs movies, The social network…) and a more than successful approach to the series from the comedy with Silicon Valley and in a more serial way with proposals such as Halt and Catch Fire or, the recent one on Netflix, The code that was worth millionsthe following weeks and months are going to arrive with a lot of stories under their arms with the technology company (and its scandals) as a common denominator.

The first, this February 27, is the premiere of super-pumped (produced by Showtime and available on Movistar+ in Spain), telling the story of Uber and its controversial CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Shortly after, on March 18, he arrives at AppleTV+ the history of the ascent and the collapse of WeWork in WeCrashedwith Jared Leto as Adam Neumann, co-founder and former CEO of the company, and Anne Hathaway as his wife Rebekah Neumann.

Finally, already in mid-April, in Disney+ in Spain, star in Latin America and Hulu in the United States, the rise of former Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes will be streaming with Amanda Seyfried in the lead role in a series called The Dropout. And, of course, also the fall of him.

