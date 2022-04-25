Starzplay announces the premiere of ‘Becoming Elizabeth’, a new series about the rise of Elizabeth I

STARZPLAY has announced the premiere of Becoming Elizabeth on Sunday June 12, his upcoming Tudor drama exploring the fascinating and untold story of the early years of England’s most iconic queen.

coming Elizabeth It will premiere on Sunday, June 12 on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform, in all territories where it has a presence, and on all STARZ streaming and on demand platforms in the United States and Canada.

Long before ascending the throne, the young Elizabeth Tudor, played by Alicia von Rittberg (Fury, Charite, genius), was a teenage orphan who became involved in the politics and sexuality of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII causes her nine-year-old son Edward, played by Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang, The Romanoffs), assumes the throne and launches a dangerous struggle for power when Isabel, Eduardo and her sister María, played by Romola Garai (The Hour, The Miniaturist) find themselves as pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who are vying for control of the country.

Other key players in the relentless quest for power include King Henry’s widow, Catherine Parr, played by Jessica Raine (The InformerPatrick Melrose), Thomas Seymour, played by Tom Cullen (Weekend, Black Mirror), the new king’s uncle, who quickly marries the widowed Catherine but soon takes an interest in the teenaged Elizabeth, and the Duke of Somerset, played by John Heffernan (The Pursuit of Love, The Crown), who wastes no time in claiming the position of Lord Protector for himself when the former King dies.