Starzplay: April 2022 releases

March comes to an end and it’s time to talk about what’s coming next month. In this article I want to talk about the April 2022 premieres on Starzplay.

Premiere series on Starzplay in April 2022

This month it’s time to receive new episodes of Starzplay’s flagship series as well as a new and interesting production starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Gaslit: April 24

“Gaslit” is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts). A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrated Arkansas socialite and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). Despite her affiliation with her party, she is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell, Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend, will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

New episodes of the platform’s flagship series

MISS 89: Every week a new episode until April 10

SHINING VALE: Every week a new episode until April 17

POWER BOOK IV: Force: Final episode on April 17.

Premiere movies on Starzplay in April 2022

If we talk about the Starzplay premieres in March 2022there are some movies worth keeping on your radar.

the danish girl : The extraordinary love story inspired by the lives of artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener (played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander), directed by Academy Award winner Tom Hooper. Lili and Gerda’s marriage and work evolve as they grapple with Lili’s groundbreaking journey as a transgender trailblazer. Premiere on April 1

: The extraordinary love story inspired by the lives of artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener (played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander), directed by Academy Award winner Tom Hooper. Lili and Gerda’s marriage and work evolve as they grapple with Lili’s groundbreaking journey as a transgender trailblazer. Premiere on April 1 kick-ass : ‘Kick-Ass’ revolves around Dave Lizewski, a high school student who goes unnoticed by everyone, a fan of comics, from where he one day gets the idea of ​​becoming a superhero. Premiere on April 1

: ‘Kick-Ass’ revolves around Dave Lizewski, a high school student who goes unnoticed by everyone, a fan of comics, from where he one day gets the idea of ​​becoming a superhero. Premiere on April 1 asphalt fists: Town boy Shawn MacArthur (Channing Tatum) has arrived in New York with one hand behind and one in front. Premiere on April 1

In addition, it never hurts to remember that the platform has made tapes such as john wick 2 or The Queen of Spain.