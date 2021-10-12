Starzplay, Power Book II: Ghost and BMF among the novelties of November

Let’s find out some of the news coming in November on Starzplay, the international premium streaming service of STARZ as well as additional channel available within the Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Power Book II: Ghost (November 21)

The story picks up immediately after the ending of Power, the six-season series produced by 50 Cent. In this spin-off we find Tariq St. Carter navigating his new life trying to balance his university life with that of a drug dealer, trying to break away from the legacy of his father Ghost while trying to save his mother Tasha from the accusation of killing. Ghost himself. The cast includes, in addition to Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton, who reprise their roles in Power, also Shane Johnson, Melanie Liburd, Mary J. Blige and Method Man.

New episodes every Sunday.

BMF (November 14)

Instead, season one of the series arrives at the final episode BMF, also like the universe Power produced by 50 Cent. BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who emerged from the crumbling streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and formed one of the country’s most influential crime families. Their unwavering faith in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual breakup. It is a story about love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream. The success of the first season led the network to confirm a second one already. On November 14th we will find out how the war between the Flenory and Lamar brothers ends and if, perhaps, someone is playing a double game. New episodes every Sunday.

AMERICAN PSYCHO (November 1)

American Psycho follows the events of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a financial agent from New York. What no one knows about him is that he has a killing spree that he really struggles to control. Everything gets complicated when Detective Donald Kimball (Willem Dafoe) begins to investigate to have some suspicion about him.

JUMANJI – WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (November 15)

Four detained high schoolers find an old video game console in the school basement. Intrigued by the vintage game set in the wild jungle of Jumanji, they start playing. Once the start button is pressed, the boys discover with horror that they have been sucked into the game with the adult features of their respective avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart And Karen Gillan. What they soon discover is that Jumanji is not just a game but that they will have to face the most dangerous adventure of their life or they will be trapped forever …

SCARFACE (November 25)

Tony Montana (Al Pacino) benefits from an amnesty from the Cuban government to travel to Florida. Ambitious and unscrupulous, he devises a plan to take out a local mafia boss and take his place in the drug trade.

47 RONIN (November 25)

Japan, 18th century: forty-seven samurai want to avenge the death of their master, killed by an evil tyrant. Keanu Reeves is the protagonist in the part of Kai, an outcast who joins Oishi (Hiroyuki Sanada), the leader of the 47 Ronin.

