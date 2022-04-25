StarzPlay premieres Gaslit, with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn

This Sunday April 24 StarzPlay premieres Gaslita modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings, to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who ended up bring down the whole corrupt company.

The story of Gaslit centers on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a famous Arkansas socialite and the wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn.

Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his famous wife – he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.

This miniseries is based on the first season of the acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast. It was created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering. matt ross He has directed and executive produced it. Leon Neyfakhwho created the podcast, was a consultant on the project. Gaslit also stars dan stevens like John Dean Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whighham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp like Marty Mitchell.