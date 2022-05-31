Starzplay Sets ‘The Girl From Plainville’ Premiere For July

Starzplay have announced this season’s premiere date for their newly acquired crime drama based on a true story, The Girl From Plainville. This series acquired from NBC Universal Global Distribution will premiere on Sunday, July 10 in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

Based on the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron, The Girl From Plainville stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her unprecedented text-messaging suicide case. The mini-series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to her death and subsequent conviction for involuntary manslaughter. Alongside Fanning, the series stars Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad Coco Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series is written and executive produced by co-directors Liz Hannah (The Post, The Dropout, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr Death), and also produced by Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward Echo Lake. Consulting producers are Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke directs for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions, under their overall deal with UCP.