STARZPLAY, the releases of January 2022

On January 16th it debuts on STARZPLAY Express, the first STARZPLAY series shot and produced entirely in Spain. The protagonist is Barbara, a criminal psychologist who was the victim of a lightning kidnapping that cost her the loss of a toe. Now she works at the head of an organization aimed at anticipating the moves of criminals who carry out this new form of extortion but her real purpose is to find out who destroyed her life. And then the thriller series returns with its second season Baptiste, with the now retired detective chooses to work privately to distract himself from his life and decides to follow the case of a family who disappeared during a vacation in the snow. But his distraction will turn into obsession … They continue every Sunday the second season of the series Power Book II: Ghost, fresh from the renewal for its third season, and the second season of The Great which he transports back to Russia in the 1700s. Among the films that enter the STARZPLAY catalog are: Death Race, Oh Mama!, The Witch, Crimson Peak, Ouija: The Origin of Evil.

EXPRESS | original STARZPLAY series

from January 16, 2022, new episodes every Sunday

Express tells the story of a criminal psychologist, Barbara (Maggie Civantos), and his family, the victim of a lightning kidnapping: a terrifying form of extortion that is spreading around the world and, in most cases, ends in violent murder. Aware that fear is the biggest business in the world, many use it as a quick way to make a profit. After her kidnapping, Barbara works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers and her main goal is to understand why she was kidnapped and to discover the people who destroyed her life and family.

BAPTISTE | season 2

from 2 January 2022, new episodes every Sunday

In this second season Julien Baptiste is back to work as a private detective, looking for runaway teenagers who don’t want to be found. But he’s not the man we left at the end of the first season. A horrific personal tragedy left him with a broken heart. He has separated from his wife Celia and is looking for any distraction, be it the bottom of a bottle or a new case. When Julien sees the British ambassador to Hungary making a televised appeal to find her missing family, he takes advantage of it and decides to take the case. She leaves for the mountain resort where Emma Chambers was on vacation with her husband and two children, and insinuates herself into her leased high world.

POWER BOOK II: GHOST | season 2

Season 2 continues with new episodes every Sunday

In the second season of Power Book II: Ghost Tariq St. Patrick is still on the run from his fate. But after killing his professor Tariq he further distances himself from everything he fought for and protected: his family. With Tasha in the witness protection program, Tariq realizes he has to sacrifice everything to save what’s left of his family.

THE GREAT | season 2

Season 2 continues with new episodes every Sunday

In the second season of The Great, Catherine finally takes over the Russian throne. Although very difficult, the coup against her husband was nothing compared to the challenge of wanting to free a country that does not want to be freed. He will have to fight against the court, his faithful and even his mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson) in an attempt to bring the Enlightenment to Russia. In the meantime she also finds herself fighting against her heart with Pietro (Nicholas Hoult) who goes from being the hated husband to being a prisoner, or perhaps, an ally or a lover … Caterina will learn firsthand that in order to change a country you have to let it change you, that there is a fine line between idealism and disappointment, and that becoming “the big one” takes more than you could have imagined.

DEATH RACE | 2008 film

from 1 January 2022 on STARZPLAY

A former NASCAR pilot is wrongfully convicted of the murder of his wife and locked up in the Terminal Island maximum security prison. Here the director of the penitentiary forces him to run the Death Race, a race on technically modified cars armed with machine guns and flamethrowers.

OH MAMA! | 2008 film

from 9 January 2022 on STARZPLAY

Sophie has only one wish for her marriage: that her father accompany her to the altar. Now he just has to find out who she is … The Oscar winner Meryl Streep leads a stellar cast, including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried And Dominic Cooper, in this musical celebration of relationships between mothers, daughters and fathers, true lost loves and new found ones. Based on the smash hit on Broadway with the ABBA soundtrack.

THE WITCH | 2015 film

from 9 January 2022 on STARZPLAY

In 1630, in England, a pioneer family, dominated by a religious fanatic father, accuses the young daughter of witchcraft when the youngest son mysteriously disappears.

CRIMSON PEAK | 2015 film

from 16 January 2022 on STARZPLAY

Edith (Mia Wasikowska) is a young writer who moves into a mysterious house with her new husband (Tom Hiddleston) and the mysterious sister-in-law (Jessica Chastain). Shocked by some crazy visions, she decides to find out what secrets are hidden in the rooms of the ancient residence.