Staskova in double figures VOTES

The grades and report cards of Roma CF Juventus Women, valid for the second day of the Coppa Italia groups. THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

April 6 – It would be a restful afternoon, but she is surprised by Badawiya

Lundorf 6 – Play very high with great relaxation, too much on the occasion of the Giallorossi goal

Bed sheets 6.5 – Write to us if you remember one of his mistakes from the beginning of the season. Today she rests against modest opponents. From 46 ′ Pfattner 6 – Always lively

Save 6 – Montemurro’s most used player. We find the neo: we look a bit ‘Badawiya on the occasion of the Giallorossi goal From 60’ Rosucci 6 – Also appreciable as a central defense

Boattin 6.5 – Exemplary cleanliness in the games. From 46 ′ Giai 6 – First seasonal presence

Caruso 7 – He will really score a lot of goals this year. For Montemurro he is more attacker than midfielder From 46 ′ Beccari 6.5 – Very appreciable in a couple of circumstances where she is selfless

Zamanian 6.5 – Many elegant games. He looks for the goal at all costs but does not find it

Nilden 6 –Montemurro continues to experiment with it in various areas of the gampo

Bonfantini 7 – It is double compared to the opponents, inspired today

Staskova 7.5 – A hat-trick that brings her in double figures, she is the best scorer of the season. From 60 ′ Walkers 6 – Refines, can not find

Hurtig 7 – Two goals that are good for the mood

Herds Montemurro 6 – Extensive rotations continue after the enterprise in Germany