State aid, more time for self-declaration

The Revenue Agency grants an extra-time to send the self-declaration of compliance with the limits of state aid, which is essential to take advantage of the benefits of the amnesty of amicable notices. With provision no. 345838 published last December 3, the agency has in fact established that the self-declaration required by art. 1, c. 14-15 of Legislative Decree 41/2021 (law governing the amnesty) must be submitted within 60 days from the approval of the relative model (yet to be published) or, if later, within 60 days from the payment of the sums due or of the first installment of the amicable notice. It should be noted that previously, with provision 275852 of 18/10/2021 now modified by the one in question, the agency had instead decided that the deadline for sending the self-declaration was 31 December 2021 or, if the payment of the sums due or of the first installment of the amicable notice was made after November 30, 2021, by the end of the month following that in which the payment was made. The change of course, as stated among the reasons for the provision, was necessary to grant the taxpayers who are the recipients of the facilitated definition proposals an adequate amount of time to complete and send the requested document. With this fulfillment, the economic operators who are possible beneficiaries of the amnesty are in fact self-declaring compliance with the limits and conditions set out in sections 3.1 (“Aid of limited amount”) and 3.12 (“Aid in the form of support at fixed costs not covered”) of the European Commission Communication of 19 March 2020 C (2020) 1863 final “Temporary framework for state aid measures to support the economy in the current Covid-19 emergency”, and subsequent amendments.

The declaration fields for the verification of the requirements. The amnesty allows subjects with a VAT number to define in a facilitated way, without paying the penalties, any sums requested by the revenue agency following the automated checks of the declarations pursuant to art. 36-bis of Presidential Decree 600/73 and 54-bis of Presidential Decree 633/72, relating to the tax periods in progress at 31 December 2017 and 21 December 2018 and not sent due to the various covid suspensions that have occurred during the course of 2020 and 2021. The requirement to take advantage of the cancellation of the sanctions is to have suffered a reduction of more than 30% in the turnover of the year 2020 compared to that of 2019. The verification of the contraction in turnover is found on the basis of the foregoing in the 2021 VAT return for the year 2020 and for taxpayers not subject to this requirement, considering instead the tax returns submitted within the terms, again for the 2020 tax year. With provision no. 345838 the agency must also identify the fields of the tax returns for the tax years 2019 and 2020 to be checked for the verification of the requirement of the loss of the “turnover”. For individuals, the fields RS116, RE2 col. 2 (self-employment), RG2 col. 2 (business activity in simplified accounting), LM2 col. 3 or from LM22 to LM27, col. 3 (for minimums and flat rates). For partnerships, the fields RS116, RE2 or RG2 col. 5, for those of capital, line RS107 col. 2 and for non-commercial entities the fields RS111, RC1, RE2, RG2 col. 7 or RG4 col. 2. Once the 30% decrease has been ascertained, it is possible to make the discounted payment in a single installment or through installments with the times and methods established by art. 3-bis, Legislative Decree 462/97.

The text of the provision on www.italiaoggi.it/documenti-italiaoggi