State cryptocurrencies: the public monopoly of the currency and control over the citizens at stake

It is news a few days ago that some tests are underway in Japan to create one digital yen. The cryptocurrency, called DCJPY, should be launched on the market in 2022. In fact, the opportunity to introduce state cryptocurrencies has been discussed for some time in the world, technically stablecoin denominated “CBDC” (Central Bank Digital Currency), the value of which is pegged to that of the legal tender currency (“fiat” currency) in a ratio of 1: 1.

The European Union itself (following the example of some states) has started a project for the issue and circulation of a digital euro on blockchain, which should guarantee efficiency, transparency, liquidity and speed of transactions, increasing financial inclusiveness and preventing the risk of money laundering and cyber attacks. But is it really so? What lies behind the sudden and frantic rush of states around the world to create their own cryptocurrency?

First of all, a very important game is being played which sees, on the one hand, the States and, on the other, the common “friend-enemy” Bitcoin (symbol and at the same time scapegoat of the entire universe of cryptoasset): there is up for grabs the public monopoly of money, always in the hands of central governments, but today challenged by the technological revolution of the blockchain.

Let us immediately clarify that there is no universally accepted definition of money, although this concept has accompanied man since ancient times. In a nutshell, experts acknowledge the coin three functions:

1) unit of account, which performs the function of pricing goods and services in numerical units (the more stable – that is, less volatile – the exchange rate of a currency, the more it fulfills this function);

2) store of value, which performs the function of keeping the value of a currency stable over time, so that it can be kept as savings and spent in the future;

3) means of payment, which performs the function of exchanging goods and services against a consideration in foreign currency.

Put simply, governments have a monopoly on money in order to guarantee these functions, which is certainly appreciable. The stability of the currency is indeed basic for trade and for the economic order, as well as for the finances of citizens. Nonetheless, it has been correctly observed by many that Bitcoin and payment token they do not fully perform these functions and are therefore not comparable to any type of traditional payment instrument (although the Revenue Agency is of a contrary opinion). Just think of the high volatility of these assets or the fact that Bitcoin, to date, is similar to digital gold, because it is an asset issued in limited quantities, which prompts investors to keep it (“HODL”), rather than spend it.

Apparently, therefore, cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies they could coexist peacefully, yet the States strongly fear that they could subvert the dogma of monetary sovereignty for a very specific reason: cryptocurrencies (and in particular Bitcoin) redesign the concept of trust that is the basis of economic and, therefore, monetary relations.

The acceptance of an asset (gold, banknotes or cryptocurrencies) as currency is always based on the trust we all place in the value of that asset. Ultimately, the acceptance of euro payments by all of us occurs because the European Union and the global market guarantee, in various forms (real or presumed), that the euro will continue to perform these functions. In ancient times, gold was accepted everywhere because everyone believed that others would agree to be paid in gold, and so was the case with “fiat” coins. Without trust there can be no money.

Cryptocurrencies are not issued or guaranteed by a central bank or public authority, but rather by all network participants and this revolutionary concept of distributed trust, thanks to the security of the underlying technology, could undermine the monetary sovereignty of states, because Bitcoin in some ways represents a more reliable system than central governments and therefore could “compete” with traditional currencies.

But states, with the introduction of centralized stablecoins, seem not only to want to reassert their monetary sovereignty, but could technically go much further, creating a penetrating citizen control mechanism, which features lights and shadows. With the introduction of state stablecoins, in fact, it will be definitively possible to speed up money transfers (think of the elimination of the time and costs of sending and receiving bank transfers), eliminate cash and replace it with tracked payments in an unalterable way. In the not too distant future, in which everything will be tracked and the only state currency will consist exclusively of an accounting entry held by central governments, the advantages could be considerable (think of the drastic reduction of tax evasion), but the risks of censorship and control of citizens they could be huge.

In fact, it is no coincidence that Bitcoin arose in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, as a 2.0 coin suitable for guaranteeing democracy and financial freedom. In over ten years of existence, Bitcoin has changed a lot and will change again, it is not the solution to all evils (just think of the fundamental problem of energy consumption), but it is not even that demon that is sometimes described. There are those who have even defined Bitcoin a “bad money” (citing an economic law of the sixteenth century), suggesting that the “good coins” are only state ones, with a economic paternalism which probably has no more reason to exist.

We therefore need more balance and more attention from all of us. The advantages of a state-owned stablecoin are certainly undeniable, but it is equally desirable that governments around the world turn their gaze to Bitcoin and the crypto world. with more courage and a critical spirit, embracing the social and economic evolution that it brings with it into a new economic order, in which Bitcoin could represent the Esperanto of the global economy, without supplanting state currencies.