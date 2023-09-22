State Farm and iHeartMedia to host Ed Sheeran’s Fortnite experience

Ed Sheeran’s experience at iHeartLand’s State Farm Park in Fortnite. Image: iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia will present “A Special Ed Sheeran Experience” in the online video game Fortnite, starting October 5. Fortnite players will be able to access the multi-faceted virtual experience, celebrating the Grammy-winning artist’s new music, through iHeartLand’s State Farm Park.

Builder of experiences. The experience, which will run from October 5 to 9, is the first third-party music experience created with Unreal Editor for Epic Games’ Fortnite (UEFN). UEFN allows creators, as well as brands of any size, to create games and experiences published in Fortnite and available to their players.

In this new experience, Fortnite players will be able to navigate through four immersive environments based on Sheeran’s exclusive performances for iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s network of live audio stations. The experiences include virtual video screens showing Sheeran performing a tracklist from the album “- (Subtract)” and the upcoming “Autumn Variations,” available September 29.

These environments have scenery based on four themes: a metropolitan city at night, a boxing ring at dusk, a speedboat ride, and a forest setting. All four scenes are loaded with Easter eggs related to Sheeran’s music.

“We knew (Sheeran) was the perfect artist to present our first immersive experience, created in partnership with Epic Games,” said Tom Poleman, director of programming at iHeartMedia, in a company statement. “We want to continue pushing the boundaries of technology and innovation for music and gaming fans, allowing them to delve deeper into the songs, lyrics and meaning behind the music in ways native to the Fortnite environment.

Farm State Park. “A Special Ed Sheeran Experience” is accessed through State Farm Park in iHeartLand, which iHeartMedia launched in Fortnite in 2022. State Farm is the media company’s naming rights partner.

“Our collaboration with iHeartMedia has allowed State Farm to continue to be at the forefront of culture and innovation,” Alyson Griffin, State Farm’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “State Farm was the first company to have a naming rights deal in the metaverse with State Farm Park in iHeartLand, giving gaming fans an all-new, immersive music experience with over 25 concerts and podcast events featuring some of the most important artists of today. State Farm Park has allowed us to reach the next generation of customers where they are and we are thrilled to work with iHeartMedia on entertaining, cutting-edge activations like this.”

Fortnite has approximately 231 million active users, according to business intelligence company Demand Sage.

Why do we care? Younger consumers watch less television and play more games. And this audience isn’t just playing to beat them: they want to explore, socialize, and experience content in these worlds. That’s why big brands like State Farm are planting a flag, and why global stars like Sheeran can’t pass up this kind of exposure in virtual environments.

