State funeral for Rahul Bajaj, father of the ‘Indian Vespa’ – Asia

The cremation of the industrialist Rahul Bajaj, who died at 83, took place in the city of Pune, with all the honors of state. Scion of one of the country’s most prominent families, born in Calcutta, Rahul Bajaj was known as the father of the legendary Chetak scooter, the ‘Indian Vespa’, which, launched in 1972, sold hundreds of thousands of units and was the means of transport that has given the new Indian middle class the freedom of movement. Waiting lists to secure a Chetak, produced in just 6,000 pieces a year for a government-imposed cap, spanned ten years.

Since the 1990s, when India moved towards a more open economy and Indian two-wheelers suffered heavy competition from the Japanese, Bajaj focused the group’s activities on the automotive branch, Bajaj Auto, gaining leadership in the three-wheeler market. . Bajaj, grandson of freedom fighter and social activist Jamnalal Bajaj, one of Mahatma Gandhi’s closest friends, became involved in politics in 2005 and was elected to the Indian Parliament in the ranks of Congress.

Awarded in 2001 the Padma Bhushan, the highest honor in the country, the industrialist was known as one of the most independent of the Indian tycoons; he had repeatedly contested the government’s choices regarding the economy and affirmed, in the presence of Interior Minister Amit Shah, that Modi does not accept any criticism from entrepreneurs. Despite this critical attitude, the premier in a tweet said he was “saddened by the loss of a personality that has made an unrepeatable contribution to the world of commerce and industry”.