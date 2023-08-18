Health

State health chiefs participate in an inter-institutional meeting to improve health services in Guerrero

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 28 1 minute read

*Calls on the health sector to work together to identify areas of opportunity to improve health programs in Guerrero

CHILPENSINGO, Gro., August 17, 2023.- With the aim of consolidating strategies to improve health services in Guerrero, the state’s health secretary, Ade Ibrez Castro, convened a meeting between the Inter-Institutional Command of the National Health Sector (COISS) participated in. ) and the Inter-Institutional Command of the State Health Sector (CEISS).

Ibarez Castro stressed that this session has a mission to work together to identify areas of opportunity that allow improving the results of the health strategies and programs implemented in Guerrero, in compliance with the indications of Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda . To provide better health services and quality care for the people of Guerrero.

Its purpose is to implement inter-institutional actions, reform projects, advise, coordinate or share resources to address health priorities in Guerrero and address issues such as antimicrobial resistance, health care-associated infections, maternal and perinatal mortality, HIV AIDS Have to pay attention. , Hepatitis C, health regulations, health regulations, hospital stays, as well as mental health and addiction.

At the meeting, the appointments that determine them as CEISS members were made, Secretary Ade Ibarez called for steps to be taken to optimize resources as well as create a functional health system vital to the lives of the people of Guerrero.

#evelynsalgado

#Warrior

#transformational warrior

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Heart Month: Arm or Chest Pain? Signs that you may be suffering from a cardiac event

2 hours ago

Are they harmful to children and pets?

2 weeks ago

Cosmetic Surgery by a Maxillofacial Surgeon at IKIGAI

January 28, 2023

Google extensions to study medicine

January 30, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button