State health chiefs participate in an inter-institutional meeting to improve health services in Guerrero

*Calls on the health sector to work together to identify areas of opportunity to improve health programs in Guerrero

CHILPENSINGO, Gro., August 17, 2023.- With the aim of consolidating strategies to improve health services in Guerrero, the state’s health secretary, Ade Ibrez Castro, convened a meeting between the Inter-Institutional Command of the National Health Sector (COISS) participated in. ) and the Inter-Institutional Command of the State Health Sector (CEISS).

Ibarez Castro stressed that this session has a mission to work together to identify areas of opportunity that allow improving the results of the health strategies and programs implemented in Guerrero, in compliance with the indications of Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda . To provide better health services and quality care for the people of Guerrero.

Its purpose is to implement inter-institutional actions, reform projects, advise, coordinate or share resources to address health priorities in Guerrero and address issues such as antimicrobial resistance, health care-associated infections, maternal and perinatal mortality, HIV AIDS Have to pay attention. , Hepatitis C, health regulations, health regulations, hospital stays, as well as mental health and addiction.

At the meeting, the appointments that determine them as CEISS members were made, Secretary Ade Ibarez called for steps to be taken to optimize resources as well as create a functional health system vital to the lives of the people of Guerrero.

#evelynsalgado

#Warrior

#transformational warrior