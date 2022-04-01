State of Decay 3: Reports Emerge of Aimless Development and Studio Problems

Little more than two weeks after problems with the development of the new Perfect Dark and with his study, The Initiative, an investigation of Kotaku shared by Eurogamer reveals that another game set on the Xbox Game Studios roadmap is having problems both in its development and in the work culture of the study responsable. We talk about State of Decay 3and Undead Labs.

The aforementioned header has spoken with twelve workers and former employees of the company with offices in Seattle and New Orleans (where they also operate as an academy). They speak of a aimless development who has suffered several reorganizations of the team and that, according to some of them, still does not have a clear vision. In addition, they comment that there is a toxic work culture, since they mention sexist situations and failures in the human resources department.

When it was shown in 2020 there were no clear plans for the game

The developers say that when the game is revealed for Xbox Series and PC with a sneak peek trailer in 2020 the team “didn’t even know what it was” State of Decay 3 at that time. The project began the phase of pre-production end of 2018months after the Xbox One release of State of Decay 2but since then the team has been rearranged several times due to management failures.

The employees of Undead Labs are habitually ignored and reproached during meetingsaccording to these developers, and are object of sexual comments by other workers. The human resources department has not been able to placate these circumstances, although it has taken measures such as imposing a series of rules during meetings.

The workers who have spoken with Kotaku they complain that Microsoft could have done more for the studio when he bought them in 2018: “We feared they might come in and change our culture, but the collapse came from within and we would have appreciated their help.” They add that the departure of founder Jeff Strainand his replacement by Philip Holt, from ArenaNet (Guild Wars) caused even more friction.

Some employees trust the future of the project, others not so much

Anne Schlosser, then the head of human resources for the company, left Undead Labs in September of 2021, after in summer Microsoft would get more involved after public testimonies of poor working conditions. The work environment caused an unspecified number of developers will leave the studioand many others did it because of the constant planning changes regarding the internal demos.

Some of the employees say that the things have changed and the project begins to take shapewhile others are more pessimistic and they predict more marches from Undead Labs. Philip Holt acknowledges in a statement that some employees have spoken of “experiences in the Lab that have not always been positive”, and adds that they have made many changes: last year they changed the human resources department and your address, have hired around 75 employees since the start of the pandemic of the coronavirus and have “transformed the demographic” of the team.

“Our past culture does not exemplify what we are now, nor what we want to be”Holt says. “We have already seen that our ongoing cultural transformation is creating a better workplace for the team, which leads to better games for our community. proud of the work we have donehumbled by the task ahead, willing to learn from this experience and committed to doing better every day”.

State of Decay 3 is planned for Xbox Series and PC. It has no release date.