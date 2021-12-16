State of emergency and cramped on travel, Italy is protected on the day with the most deaths

Another three months of state of emergency. It is the almost obvious decision that the Council of Ministers adopted yesterday to face the resurgence of the pandemic. Yesterday there were 20,677 new cases, with a positive rate of 2.6% and 120 deaths, never so many since last May 28, and by far the highest figure of the entire fourth wave in Italy. The provision was deemed necessary by the Draghi government due to the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the risk that the Omicron variant could spread more in Italy than is already happening.

The cdm approved the decree extending the state of emergency – declared for the first time on January 31, 2020 – until March 31, 2022 and, with it, all related measures. This means that there remains the possibility of limiting, if the situation requires it, the movement of people, on specific parts of the national territory or on everything (closure of roads and parks, cinemas and theaters, stop at ceremonies), it remains possible to impose lockdown and quarantine “for those who have had contacts at risk”. In addition, the criteria for the white, yellow, orange and red zones remain in force. Parental leave is also extended to 50% for parents with children in quarantine and smart working for fragile workers. The measures extended also include rapid antigen tests at controlled prices. On the other hand, the proposal to extend the obligation of outdoor masks, during the holiday period, to the whole national territory did not pass.

However, new restrictions for those arriving in Italy have been adopted with an order by Minister Speranza valid until January 31st. In particular, a negative test is required for those arriving from European Union countries. The molecular test must have been done within 48 hours prior to arrival, while if it is an antigen test it must have been done within 24 hours prior to entering Italy. There is also a five-day quarantine for the unvaccinated. This is a decision that irritated the European Union last night: further squeezes on the green pass must be agreed and “justified on the basis of the real situation,” said the vice president of the EU Commission, Vera Jourova.

The decree also provides for six million to be allocated to the Ministry of Defense to set up, at a military site, a place for the storage and conservation of vaccine doses “for national needs”.

