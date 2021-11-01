Business

State of emergency and green pass, hypothesis extended to March 2022. Smart working and travel, what changes

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 11 1 minute read

State of emergency, the hypothesis extended to 2022

The government is ready for a new state of emergency if the need arises and with the contagion curve rising the fundamental green pass. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, spoke (half an hour longer on Rai 3) on the issue after a resumption of the infection from Covid for days. The state of emergency in Italy could therefore also be extended in 2022. Both the state of emergency and the green pass obligation expire on 31 December 2021. The minister reiterated that the green certificate allows us to keep all places of socialization, culture, restaurants, schools and universities open. : in a different epidemiological framework, we will naturally make all the necessary assessments. While for the state of emergency the hypothesis is currently an extension until March 2022. But what happens with the extension of the state of emergency? And what happens if the government suspends it? What changes for the green pass?

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

comments and opinions on the new 2021 model

3 hours ago

HJT solar cells, Longi breaks its own record in 3 days

17 hours ago

Meta, Khaby Lame like Goku in his new video and Facebook appreciates – Nerd4.life

47 mins ago

Spa bonus 2021, the platform for registering establishments has been opened. When and how to request it

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button