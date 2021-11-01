State of emergency and green pass, hypothesis extended to March 2022. Smart working and travel, what changes

State of emergency, the hypothesis extended to 2022

The government is ready for a new state of emergency if the need arises and with the contagion curve rising the fundamental green pass. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, spoke (half an hour longer on Rai 3) on the issue after a resumption of the infection from Covid for days. The state of emergency in Italy could therefore also be extended in 2022. Both the state of emergency and the green pass obligation expire on 31 December 2021. The minister reiterated that the green certificate allows us to keep all places of socialization, culture, restaurants, schools and universities open. : in a different epidemiological framework, we will naturally make all the necessary assessments. While for the state of emergency the hypothesis is currently an extension until March 2022. But what happens with the extension of the state of emergency? And what happens if the government suspends it? What changes for the green pass?

