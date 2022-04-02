State of emergency Covid, Nicola Porro reveals what does not change – Time





End of the state of emergency Covid, the rip-off of Hope is around the corner. Although there has been a relaxation of anti-Covid measures since 1 April, there are still many restrictions that will force Italians to a thousand difficulties at least for the whole month. The fact that Italy is now the only European country to maintain restrictive rules and to have chosen a gradual path to return to normality is a mockery of mockery. Nicola Porro’s website talks about it, pointing his finger, in black and white, on all the uselessness of the rules devised by the Draghi government.





Green pass, mask and vaccine obligation for over 50s are the elements on which the journey in stages will be more evident. “Italy is the developed country with more restrictions still for the whole of April – reads Nicola Porro’s website – Including, therefore, the Easter period (in case of cold and showers, the super green pass will be needed to celebrate at the restaurant) and Liberation (another long weekend ruined by virocracy). From May, the pass should disappear completely, while on the indoor masks the government reserves the right to decide later: as Speranza wanted to emphasize, the end of the obligation to wear them will not be automatic. And it is in these details that the catch of the whole road map of the return to normality hides “.