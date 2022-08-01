State of emergency declared in New York due to increase in monkeypox cases

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, declared an emergency due to the spread of monkeypox in that US territory, where more than 1,300 cases are registered today. “I am declaring a Statewide Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to address the Monkeypox outbreak,” Ella Hochul wrote on Twitter.

I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak. This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 30, 2022

The governor specified that more than one in four cases of the disease in the United States are found in New York, which has a disproportionate impact on groups at risk. As of July 29, the state had a total of 1,345 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The emergency, enacted through an executive order, allows certified personnel to administer vaccines, mainly in neighborhoods and communities affected by the rapid spread. Hochul announced last Thursday that the state will have 170,000 doses of the smallpox drug thanks to a new allocation from the federal government. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared a global health emergency, its highest level of alert, over the monkeypox outbreak. In the United States, 5,189 cases of the disease have been registered so far, mainly in New York and California, where there are already almost 800 infected, according to CDC data. Although monkeypox does not spread easily between humans, infection can occur through close contact with the skin, body fluids, or respiratory droplets of an infected person. Therefore, those who have the disease should remain isolated until all skin lesions have healed, and especially avoid close contact with immunosuppressed people. The incubation period can range from five to 21 days, and the clinical picture usually begins with a combination of symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, characteristic skin lesions, and swollen glands. (With information from Prensa Latina)