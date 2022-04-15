State of emergency declared in Russian district after attack by two Ukrainian helicopters | News

The authorities of the Klimovsky district, in the Bryansk region, declared a state of emergency on Thursday after an attack registered in the town of Klímovo, carried out by two Ukrainian combat helicopters, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

“Two combat helicopters equipped with heavy offensive weapons of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine illegally entered Russian airspace. Flying low and acting deliberately, they carried out at least six airstrikes on residential buildings in the village of Klimovo,” the Committee reported.

According to the document, cited by the TASS agency, the measure will be implemented until further notice on the territory of the Klimovsky district.

After the incident in that border town, the adviser to the Russian Minister of Health, Alexei Kuznetsov, specified that at least eight people were injured, of whom six were hospitalized. In addition, among those affected there is a pregnant woman and a child.

Briansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz commented that the attack also caused damage to several houses, such as partially destroyed structures, broken glass, ripped roofs, among others. The Russian authorities began a process to find those responsible for the incident.

In turn, the Russian Federal Security Service also reported on another attack carried out on Wednesday against the Novye Yurkovichi border checkpoint, located in the aforementioned region.

For his part, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that there was an attack from Ukraine against the Spodaryúshino people, which left no deaths or injuries to the population. Residents were evacuated.

These actions occur in the midst of the special military operation launched by Russia on February 24, with the aim of defending the population of Donbas, the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the time.