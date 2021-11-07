State of emergency, extension to March 2022 based on infections and hospitalizations. Sileri: “It will be decided in December”

On the extension of the state of emergency health care also for the first months of 2022 the government will make a decision at the beginning of December. The undersecretary for health said so, Pierpaolo Sileri. Much will depend on the number of infections and the situation of hospital admissions.

What is it for

The state of emergency has a disturbing name but in reality it translates into a series of practical implications: in essence it allows the purchase of materials without carrying out tenders (even if the accounting and contracts are then verified by the Court of Auditors). The state of emergency, among other things, makes it possible to maintain the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo – which is in charge of the vaccination campaign, and therefore also of the third dose – and the Technical-Scientific Committee. This means that, in simple terms, the Ministry of Health would have to deal directly with a series of tasks for which it is claimed by many parts that it is not equipped. Probably a series of regulations, such as the obligation to wear masks indoors, should also be approved by law and no longer with a circular. but also on this point the jurists are divided.

Extension times

Until when can the state of emergency be extended? Even indefinitely as long as a law is approved. Consequently, the procedure requires the government to issue a decree which Parliament will then vote on. An extension until March 31, 2022 would seem realistic, at least in the current situation.