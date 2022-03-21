State of Emergency, with the end of March 31, what will we do with the Green Pass?

The state of emergency we have been living in since 2020 is about to end: but what does it mean?
The state of emergency for the pandemic will officially end on March 31, 2022. The Council of Ministers met a few days ago and approved the decree law “which introduces urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency“.
So the latest measures adopted in recent months, green Pass and masks, go away permanently, making us savor a bit of life in 2019. The process will be gradual and certainly not all in one stroke, and it will last until next December 31st, except for any interventions by the Government should new emergencies arise (and the numbers of the last few days seem to have listened to this request). With the end of the state of emergency Covid-19, the Green Pass will be slowly forgotten and will be eliminated precautionary quarantines in case of contact with a positive Covid.
Let’s see in summary what has been decided by the Council of Ministers about it what is possible to do / not to do ei behaviors to be assumed at school and in the workplace from 1 April 2022.
MASKS, COLORFUL AREAS AND STADIUMS
MASKS
Until April 30th there is an obligation wearing ffp2 masks indoors, such as theaters or public transport. For workplaces just wear “respiratory protection devices”, Therefore surgical ones will be fine too.
THE FAMOUS COLORFUL AREAS
From 1 April 2022 the colored areas of Italy will disappear. The subdivision system will therefore no longer be used to distinguish the regions based on the type of provisions adopted by the Government (remember, white, yellow, orange and red areas)
SPORT FACILITIES
From 1 April 2022 the capacity of sports stadiums and palaces will return to 100%, whether they are indoors or outdoors, regardless.
PROTOCOLS AND GUIDELINES
“Any protocols and guidelines will be adopted by order of the Minister of Health“.
WORKPLACE
The obligation of the reinforced Green Pass (vaccination or recovery) for the over 50s in public and private workplaces disappears definitively.
- from 1 April: Basic Green Pass for everyone, including over 50s
- from 1 May: admission to public and private work without the Green Pass
- until 31 December 2022: vaccination obligation with suspension from work for those who work in the health, hospital and RSA sectors
- until 31 December 2022: basic (and no longer reinforced) Green Pass requirement for RSA visitors, hospice and hospital wards
SCHOOL
The decree provides:
- kindergarten, early childhood education services, primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems: up to 4 positive cases in the same section / group the activities continue in presence. Those over 6 years of age will have to wear ffp2 masks for 10 days from the last contact with a positive. The tampon will be done after only 5 days, the quick one will be fine too.
- the pupil of schools from primary upwards isolated for Covid can follow the school activity in DaD.
- Covid staff is extended until June 15, 2022