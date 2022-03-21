State of Emergency, with the end of March 31, what will we do with the Green Pass?

The state of emergency we have been living in since 2020 is about to end: but what does it mean?

The state of emergency for the pandemic will officially end on March 31, 2022. The Council of Ministers met a few days ago and approved the decree law “which introduces urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency“.

So the latest measures adopted in recent months, green Pass and masks, go away permanently, making us savor a bit of life in 2019. The process will be gradual and certainly not all in one stroke, and it will last until next December 31st, except for any interventions by the Government should new emergencies arise (and the numbers of the last few days seem to have listened to this request). With the end of the state of emergency Covid-19, the Green Pass will be slowly forgotten and will be eliminated precautionary quarantines in case of contact with a positive Covid.

Let’s see in summary what has been decided by the Council of Ministers about it what is possible to do / not to do ei behaviors to be assumed at school and in the workplace from 1 April 2022.