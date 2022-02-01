State of general medical unrest, unsustainable burdens – Health

“From today we proclaim the state of agitation because we want to work better for citizenship”, declared the unions of GPs Cgil Doctors and Ssn Managers, Smi, Simet, Federation of CIPe – SISPe – SINSPe. “The unsustainable workloads, aggravated by administrative procedures that take away precious time from assistance, the fragmented organization, the scarce support of the health systems and the lack of contractual protections, prevent general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, to guarantee an integrated health offer “, they write in a joint note.

The trade unions denounce that “even the judgment on the 2016/18 National Collective Agreement signed as a priority only by some Oo.Ss, is strongly negative, because it does not respond in any way to the requests of professionals for greater protection, a more efficient organization, greater support from the Regions and Companies, and salaries adequate to European standards “, they add,” even a possible technical signature of some acronyms, will only serve to guarantee representativeness and supervision on regional and provincial tables “.

Not only that: the family doctors indicate that the tracking system on the territory has failed and that the general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice are stormed with bureaucratic requests related to the procedures of quarantine, isolation, end of isolation, INPS certifications, Inail certifications and last but not least for tracking in schools.

“The inefficient Regional platforms – they say – do not interface with the Health Card System and are making ordinary activities for patients suffering from chronic, oncological, cardiac diseases with or without symptoms from Covid 19 difficult. Patients have difficulty accessing to their family doctor because all contact channels are saturated with hundreds of thousands of requests for procedural information from users “.

General medicine also records “the absolute unavailability of substitute doctors in general medicine studies, pediatricians of free choice, continuity of care and in the emergency territorial urgency, as well as the difficulty in recruiting study staff with consequent further overload of improper work that it falls on doctors and pediatricians of free choice “.

In short, for general practitioners “we need a profound reform of general medicine and free choice pediatrics, centered on multi-professionalism and on taking care of citizens, which we do not find in the proposal drawn up by the Regions and the Ministry of Health”.